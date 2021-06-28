Market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems 2020-2027: Global Opportunties Through the Growing Call Centres Sector

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems Market to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Touchtone-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Speech-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems: An Introduction

Applications of IVR Systems

Benefits & Drawbacks of IVR Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Speech-Based IVR: The Major Segment

BFSI Sector Emerges as the Key Application Market

Competition

Select Popular IVR Systems

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Call Centers Industry Presents Opportunities for IVR Systems Market

Exhibit 1: Global Call Centers Market by Deployment Model (in %) for 2020E

Exhibit 2: Global Call Centers Market by Vertical (in %) for 2020E

Rise in Customer Calls in Call Centers & Need to Efficiency Address the Calls Gives Impetus to IVR Systems

Expanding Applications Present Growth Opportunities for IVR Systems Market

NoTable Trends in the IVR Market: A Review

Rising Integration of Advanced Technologies Boosts Growth in IVR Systems Market

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & NLP Hold Tremendous Potential for IVR Systems

Rapid Rise in Cloud-based Services Fuel Need for IVR Systems

Exhibit 3: Global Cloud Services Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Exhibit 4: Global Public Cloud Services: Revenues (in US$ Million) by Service Type for 2019 and 2022

Growing Importance of IVRs in Increasing Efficiency and Scalability of Organizations

Demand for IVR-based Outbound Services Continues to Grow

IVR Holds Tremendous Role in Improving Customer Service

BFSI Industry Looks to IVR Systems to Improve Services

Cloud Telephony Transforms BFSI Sector

Growing Importance of IVR Systems in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Industry

With Telehealth Growing Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, IVR Systems Emerge as Critical Technology to Enable Services

SMEs Increasingly Rely on Cloud Telephony Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Innovative Use Cases of IVR Systems

Cloud Hosted IVR Systems Gain Momentum

Innovations & Advancements

Challenges Facing IVR Systems Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

Impact of COVID-19 on IVR Systems Market

Robust Growth of Domestic Call Center Market: Opportunity for IVR Systems

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned (Total Companie Profiled: 81)

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Connect First, Inc.

Convergys Corp.

Database Systems Corp.

Dialogic Corporation

DialogTech

E-Complish, Inc.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Mitel Networks Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

True Image Interactive, Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Voicent Communications, Inc.

West Corporation

