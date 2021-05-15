Market for New Office Furniture to Remain Muted in 2021, Return to Trend by 2025

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for office furniture is forecast to advance 2.5% yearly in nominal terms through 2025, according to Office Furniture: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Continued gains in office building space and employment will drive sales as offices purchase more furniture to accommodate an expanding workforce and stock of office space. A forecast increase in office improvement activity will further support gains as companies remodel workspaces to support modern office design layouts such as activity based working and to minimize disease transmission. Finally, elevated sales to employees working from home will also boost gains.

This report features insights on work-from-home habits and pandemic-related furniture purchases from the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults. The Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

These and other key insights are featured in Office Furniture: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US office furniture demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

seating

storage and tables

desks

other office furniture, such as bookcases, credenzas, modular workstations, and overhead bins for office systems

Total demand and shipments are also segmented by material as follows:

wood

other materials, such as metal and plastic

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Sales of used, recycled, and refurbished furniture are excluded from the scope of this report. Custom architectural and woodwork are also excluded, as are partitions, shelving, showcases, and stands. Establishments exclusively manufacturing furniture parts are excluded. Office furniture purchased for home use is included. Re-exports of office furniture are excluded from demand and trade figures.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group