Market Leader iTAC Software Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Product Safety, Productivity, and Efficiency

iTAC Software is at the forefront of the fiercely competitive MedTech and life sciences market, shaping the industry's trends with a deep-rooted history of purpose-fit innovation and a 10% growth in 2023.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the MedTech and life sciences industry and, based on its findings, recognizes iTAC Software as the 2023 Global Company of the Year. The company is a communication technology and internet-enabled information provider for the manufacturing industry. It is part of the mechanical and plant engineering group Dürr and leads Germany's MOM/MES market. The company's holistic manufacturing operations management (MOM) solution, the iTAC.MOM.Suite, serves customers in various industry sectors from energy to electric mobility. iTAC Software offers a leading MOM solution with robust features and capabilities. iTAC Software's years of experience, continuous development, and constant monitoring of market trends enabled it to create software focused on usability and interface compatibility tailored to meet its customers' needs.

2023 Global MedTech and Life Sciences Company of the Year Award

The iTAC.MOM.Suite combines manufacturing execution system (MES) functions with real-time solutions for controlling, optimizing, and forecasting production processes. The solution is built on an open and service-oriented architecture, allowing it to integrate into existing system landscapes seamlessly. iTAC Software's modular and flexible design ensures regulatory compliance and transparency throughout production. The company's comprehensive digital solution increases productivity and efficiency, reducing time-to-market by providing possible follow-up steps to the customers' employees within a few clicks.

Chandni Hussain, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "iTAC Software's team of experienced professional services specialists guides customers through the entire process and ensures they receive support. Customer satisfaction is the top priority when project managers, consultants, and support staff optimize customers' productivity and long-term competitiveness."

iTAC Software's MES/MOM solution enables customers to increase the quality and throughput of their products, leading to zero-fault production for sustained market leadership. iTAC Software meets with customers to assess their specific needs and develop tailored solutions with roadmaps for seamless execution. This foundational approach establishes ongoing customer trust for long-lasting relationships throughout the product lifecycle. The company offers cost optimization and minimizes risks, among the advantages it provides customers. It is well-positioned to drive the MedTech and life sciences space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

"iTAC Software leads the market with its iTAC.MOM.Suite, offering the productivity and real-time management that customers require. The company addresses this market gap with a strong leadership focus that incorporates customer-centric strategies and exemplifies best practices implementation. iTAC Software remains a trusted partner, earning a reputation for offering the overall best in the market," added Marcos Ainchil, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

