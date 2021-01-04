Market Logic Announces Finance Round and New Executive Leadership Team

BERLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Logic Software, the global leader in market insights platforms, today announced a finance round for accelerated growth, and a new executive leadership team with the appointment of Stefan Ropers as Chief Executive Officer and Dirk Wolf as Chief Financial Officer. Co-founder Kay Iversen will transition from the role of CEO to join Market Logic's Board of Directors. Olaf Lenzmann will continue to serve as the company's Chief Technology Officer.

Market Logic Chairman Alex Kafka said both the financing round with existing investors - Summit Partners, GENUI and Sycamore – and the new executive appointments, confirm substantial opportunities for Market Logic to accelerate growth, while heralding a new phase for the company to expand its focus from market-leading innovation to operational scalability.

"We thank Kay for his vision and leadership to build Market Logic as the undisputed leader in market insights platforms, serving hundreds of billion-dollar brands around the world. With the successful launch of our company's next-generation platform, Market Logic is now positioned to accelerate its growth. We are delighted that Stefan Ropers, an outstanding software executive with deep experience in enterprise platforms, is now joining Market Logic to extend our leadership position and advance our journey."

Ropers joins Market Logic with 25 years of business technology experience from roles in startups and large corporates such as Microsoft, Adobe and most recently, global travel leader Amadeus. Ropers brings deep expertise in database, analytics, cloud and marketing platforms, with a sweet spot in translating product value into customer success and growth.

"This is a decisive phase for Market Logic, and I'm excited to build on the company's successes and momentum as we progress," said Stefan Ropers. "Many businesses are struggling to make insights-driven decisions at speed, across all levels of their organizations. In a world of rapidly changing context, this capability gap is impeding customer-centricity, agility and ultimately, competitiveness. Market Logic's industry-leading market insights platform helps clients build a broad insights capability to enable better business decisions, by augmenting enterprise-wide data and tool integrations with AI," he explained. "The surge in demand for insights to guide businesses through the pandemic has clearly shown that market insights platforms deliver an essential piece of infrastructure our clients need to drive growth."

Dirk Wolf joins Market Logic as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Rene Bienz, who assumed the role of interim CFO during 2020. "Dirk will bring huge value to the team, contributing his substantial expertise in scaling SaaS operations and his entrepreneurial drive," said Alex Kafka.

Wolf joins Market Logic following 8 years at Searchmetrics, the renowned search and content optimization SaaS platform. Prior to Searchmetrics, he led financial organizations in telecoms and media at Telcast Media Group and Energis. Wolf was also a co-founder of carrier24.

