Market Share in Nanotechnology and Nanomedicine for Treatment of Viral Infections Could Reach Tens of Billion Dollars

PALM BEACH, Florida, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is much activity in the nanotechnology & nanomedicine markets as new treatments and human clinical trials are growing at a record pace. And these new treatment are hope they could be key to combating viral infections such as, bacteria, viruses, fungi , HBV, hepatitis C, Influenza, HSV, Human papillomavirus and parasites account for approximately 15 million deaths worldwide, with acute respiratory infections and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) being the leading causes. The National Institutes for Health NCBI Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reports: "Infectious diseases are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, with viruses in particular making global impact on healthcare and socioeconomic development. In addition, the rapid development of drug resistance to currently available therapies and adverse side effects due to prolonged use is a serious public health concern. The development of novel treatment strategies is therefore required. The interaction of nanostructures with microorganisms is fast-revolutionizing the biomedical field by offering advantages in both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Nanoparticles offer unique physical properties that have associated benefits for drug delivery." Mentioned in today's commentary includes: TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC), Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB), Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Nanoparticle-based delivery systems present new opportunities to overcome challenges associated with conventional drug therapies and have therefore attracted enormous interest in the treatment of viral infections. Nanomaterials can be engineered to incorporate conventional antiviral properties with those modifications that are unique to nanosystems (ultra small and controllable size, large surface area to volume ratio, and the ability to tailor the surface with the possibility of multi-functionalization). This is undoubtedly a promising tool for biomedical research and clinical use.

One of the more active companies in the industry includes NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC). NanoViricides, a leader in nanomedicines with novel platform technology to treat difficult and life-threatening viral diseases, on October 9, 2019 announced that it has initiated bio-analytical studies as part of the required IND-enabling preclinical safety and toxicology studies of NV-HHV-101, moving towards human clinical trials.

The Company has contracted NorthEast BioLab, Hamden CT, to conduct the bio-analytical studies and facilitate the toxicokinetic analyses. These studies and analyses are part of the required general safety and toxicology studies that will go into an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to the US FDA.

NorthEast BioLab has already performed the bio-analytical assay development and validation and is in the process of determining the concentrations of NV-HHV-101 in blood samples from the general safety and toxicology studies that are required for IND.

The company feels that the market size for its immediate target drugs in the HerpeCide™ program is variously estimated into Billions to tens of Billions of Dollars. The Company believes that its dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash will be its first drug heading into clinical trials. The Company believes that additional topical treatment candidates in the HerpeCide™ program, namely, HSV-1 "cold sores" treatment, and HSV-2 "genital ulcers" treatment are expected to follow the shingles candidate into IND-enabling development and then into human clinical trials.

NanoViricides also released a report this past August that its first drug candidate, NV-HHV-101, is on track with required preclinical GLP Safety and Toxicology studies moving towards human clinical trials. The Company reports that NV-HHV-101 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in the clinical observation portion of the GLP Safety/Toxicology study of NV-HHV-101 as a dermal treatment.

The Company has previously found that NV-HHV-101 was safe and well tolerated in non-GLP safety/toxicology studies. The GLP studies are an expanded version of the non-GLP studies, with extended treatment, larger number of subjects, and stringent operational requirements as specified by the current Good Laboratory Practices guidelines for such studies.

Additional studies required for the Safety and Toxicology datasets for filing an IND are in progress.

The Company anticipates advancing NV-HHV-101 into human clinical trials for topical dermal treatment of the shingles rash as the initial indication, assuming that these studies are successful. The Company also continues to evaluate this broad-spectrum drug candidate as well as certain variations based on the same candidate, for the treatment of other herpesviruses, namely HSV-1 cold sores and HSV-2 genital herpes. The market size for its immediate target drugs in the HerpeCide™ program is variously estimated into billions to tens of billions of dollars. The Company believes that its dermal topical cream for the treatment of shingles rash will be its first drug heading into clinical trials. The Company believes that additional topical treatment candidates in the HerpeCide™ program, namely, HSV-1 "cold sores" treatment, and HSV-2 "genital ulcers" treatment are expected to follow the shingles candidate into IND-enabling development and then into human clinical trials.

In addition, the Company also recently announced that its first clinical drug candidate, NV-HHV-101, for the treatment of the Shingles virus (aka VZV), is on track with required preclinical GLP Safety and Toxicology studies moving towards human clinical trials. The Company has reported that NV-HHV-101 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in the clinical observation portion of the GLP Safety/Toxicology study of NV-HHV-101 as a dermal treatment.

