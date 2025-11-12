TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nootropics Depot announced the results of independent market tests on Ecklonia cava supplements, confirming that, out of all brands reviewed, only Nootropics Depot's product contained measurable levels of dieckol—the key bioactive compound responsible for the seaweed's renowned health benefits. This finding, based on third-party chromatography and DNA analysis, underscores a widespread issue of mislabeling and authenticity in the supplement market.

Nootropics Depot is the only brand to deliver Ecklonia cava capsules with measurable levels of dieckol, while all other tested supplements contained none, highlighting a widespread authenticity gap in the market.

Seven commercially available Ecklonia cava supplements from major U.S. retailers were analyzed using advanced analytical chemistry methods. The results were conclusive: Nootropics Depot was the only brand whose supplement tested positive for dieckol, at 2.05mg per capsule, while all other products showed no detectable levels of this crucial compound. DNA testing also revealed that many products claiming to be Ecklonia cava actually contained different, unrelated seaweed species. This lack of authenticity has real-world implications, leading many consumers to believe Ecklonia cava "doesn't work" when, in fact, most supplements never contained the researched seaweed to begin with.

The company's Ecklonia cava stands out because it is sourced exclusively from coastal Korea under strict environmental and legal guidelines. Nootropics Depot developed the first validated botanical reference standard for Ecklonia cava , enabling objective quality control and creating a supply chain that guarantees authenticity. This rigorous approach is unmatched in the industry and reflects Nootropics Depot's commitment to transparency, verified sourcing, and in-depth analytical testing. Each batch is standardized to a minimum of 0.5% dieckol and supported by full Certificates of Analysis (COAs) published on every product page.

"Too often, consumers face a supplement industry plagued by vague claims and unverified products," said Paul Eftang, CEO of Nootropics Depot. "Our Ecklonia cava is not only supported by years of scientific development and third-party testing—it is setting a new standard for transparency and authenticity. We believe the data should speak for itself, and we are proud to lead by example as the only proven source of real Ecklonia cava on the market."

Nootropics Depot's holistic commitment to quality and disclosure demonstrates the company's ongoing mission to raise standards in the supplement industry. By providing detailed lab reports, authentic sourcing information, and transparent communication, Nootropics Depot empowers consumers and sets a model for competitors worldwide.

Nootropics Depot is a leading supplement company setting benchmark standards for quality and transparency in the industry. Founded in 2013, Nootropics Depot's mission has been to educate consumers on the science behind dietary supplements, and to advance the lab testing and quality control standards of the industry. Their stance is that consumers should be able to trust the products they buy, and that the brands selling those products have a duty to ensure they are using modern validated science. Nootropics Depot offers a wide range of high-quality cognitive enhancement and general health supplements. The company's commitment to quality and transparency is evident in their rigorous testing procedures, easily accessible Certificates of Analysis (COAs), and lab testing results available on every product page. In addition, they have formed a Scientific Advisory Board with board certified doctors, PhD researchers, and botanists to ensure that consumers can trust that scientific rigor is being upheld in everything they do. Nootropics Depot's newly redesigned website features a user-friendly interface, and includes an innovative quiz to help beginners find the right supplements for their needs. With partnerships with third-party labs, and collaboration with the Future Nutra Foundation, Nootropics Depot continues to push the boundaries of supplement quality and consumer education. For more information about Nootropics Depot's products and their commitment to transparency, visit nootropicsdepot.com .

