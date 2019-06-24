MarketAxess Holdings Set to Join S&P 500; Axon Enterprise to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600
Jun 24, 2019, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASD: MKTX) will replace L3 Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LLL) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASD: AAXN) will replace MarketAxess Holdings in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASD: MLAB) will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 1. S&P 500 constituent Harris Corp. (NYSE: HRS) is acquiring L3 Technologies in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.
- USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) will replace Fidelity Southern Corp. (NASD: LION) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 1. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Ameris Bancorp (NASD: ABCB) is acquiring Fidelity Southern in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.
- Xencor Inc. (NASD: XNCR) will replace HFF Inc. (NYSE: HF) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, July 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) is acquiring HFF in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final approvals.
MarketAxess Holdings operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Financial Exchanges & Data Sub-Industry index.
Axon Enterprise develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Aerospace & Defense Sub-Industry index.
Mesa Laboratories designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Equipment Sub-Industry index.
USANA Health Sciences develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Personal Products Sub-Industry index.
Xencor focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics. Headquartered in Monrovia, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the changes:
|
S&P 500 INDEX – July 1, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
MarketAxess
|
Financials
|
Financial Exchanges &
|
DELETED
|
L3 Technologies
|
Industrials
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – July 1, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Axon Enterprise
|
Industrials
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
DELETED
|
MarketAxess
|
Financials
|
Financial Exchanges &
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 1, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Mesa
|
Health Care
|
Health Care Equipment
|
USANA Health
|
Consumer Staples
|
Personal Products
|
DELETED
|
Axon Enterprise
|
Industrials
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
Fidelity Southern
|
Financials
|
Regional Banks
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – July 2, 2019
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Xencor
|
Health Care
|
Biotechnology
|
DELETED
|
HFF
|
Real Estate
|
Real Estate Services
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com
Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com
Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article