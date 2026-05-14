Marketeam Brings BEAM-Native Reliability Architecture to the Next Generation of Production AI

Marketeam, the AI-powered marketing platform built on Elixir, Phoenix, and the BEAM, has spent the last several years solving those challenges in production and is now bringing those lessons into the public engineering conversation.

This past year, through three featured technical presentations at CodeBEAM Europe 2025 and ElixirConf EU 2026, Marketeam's engineering leadership introduced a set of battle-tested architectural patterns that reflect a broader thesis: the next generation of reliable AI systems will require infrastructure primitives purpose-built for concurrency, resilience, and distributed supervision.

Together, the presentations positioned Marketeam among a small but growing group of AI-native companies contributing implementation-level engineering knowledge back to the BEAM ecosystem as production reliability becomes one of the defining bottlenecks of enterprise AI adoption.

Reframing AI Agent Orchestration Around Explicit State Machines

At CodeBEAM Europe 2025, Marketeam Co-Founder and VP of Engineering Coby Benveniste presented Beyond GenServers: Declarative AI Flows with gen_statem, a technical session examining how OTP's gen_statem behaviour can serve as a more robust orchestration primitive for long-running AI agent workflows than conventional GenServer processes.

Drawing from Marketeam's internal autonomous agent infrastructure, the talk demonstrated how explicit state transitions, declarative event handling, and stronger fault semantics materially improve the maintainability and operational reliability of agentic reasoning/action loops in production.

As autonomous systems become increasingly stateful and long-lived, Marketeam's position is that agent orchestration will need to move beyond generic process abstractions toward more deterministic supervision patterns rooted in OTP's original distributed systems design.

Redefining Load Testing for Phoenix LiveView Under Real Production Traffic

At ElixirConf EU 2026, Benveniste returned with A Murder of LiveViews: Distributed Load Testing with AMoC and FLAME, introducing a distributed methodology for evaluating Phoenix LiveView systems under realistic coordinated user behavior.

The session challenged one of the most common assumptions in LiveView performance testing: that raw concurrent connection counts are the primary indicator of application health. Instead, Marketeam presented a production-centered framework that focuses on render churn, diff volume, and end-to-end event latency, metrics that more accurately determine how server-rendered real-time systems fail at scale.

Built using Erlang Solutions' AMoC and the Phoenix Framework's FLAME libraries, Marketeam's newly open-sourced LiveLoad framework allows engineering teams to simulate thousands of coordinated users and surface bottlenecks before they appear in production environments.

Closing the Client-Side Gap in Modern LiveView Applications

Also at ElixirConf EU 2026, Marketeam Software Engineer Ido Leshkowitz presented Lit Up LiveView, a practical engineering session on integrating browser-native Web Components into Phoenix LiveView applications using the Lit library.

The presentation addressed a growing challenge for teams building increasingly interactive LiveView interfaces: how to introduce rich client-side behavior without compromising the simplicity of LiveView's server-driven model and adding heavy client-side libraries like React or Vue.

By pairing LiveView's attribute-based rendering model with browser-native custom elements, Leshkowitz demonstrated a lightweight pattern for extending front-end interactivity while preserving architectural coherence across the application stack.

Engineering Reliability as a Strategic AI Constraint

Taken together, Marketeam's conference presentations reflect a broader view emerging from the company's engineering organization: as AI shifts from experimental tooling into business-critical workflows, infrastructure reliability is becoming less of an optimization problem and more of a strategic product constraint.

"When we started, we kept hitting the same problems everyone hits when they run AI in production: processes crashing, cascading failures, one slow task taking everything else down with it," said Benveniste. "Eventually, we realized that so much of this has already been solved. The BEAM has been handling process isolation and fault tolerance in telecom systems since the eighties, and we just pointed it at a different problem. Most of our reliability isn't clever engineering on our part, it's Elixir and the BEAM doing what they were already designed to do."

Marketeam plans to continue contributing production engineering patterns, open-source tooling, and technical research back to the Elixir ecosystem as its AI platform expands.

About Marketeam

Marketeam.ai is building an AI-native marketing operating system, shifting the paradigm from "marketing-as-a-service" to "marketing-as-a-system". The platform built on Elixir, Phoenix, and the BEAM, facilitating production-grade autonomous systems designed for reliability, concurrency, and operational resilience under real-world enterprise load.

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For more information, visit marketeam.ai or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Marketeam.ai