The announcement marks a fundamental shift from training AI models on single human user preferences to training them on actual business outcomes measured through real-world campaign telemetry, conversion data, and KPI performance aggregated over time. This breakthrough addresses the critical gap between AI that generates compelling content and AI that drives measurable business outcomes such as Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), customer acquisition cost, and long-term customer lifetime value.

This is one of the first successful applications of verifiable reward learning principles to non-deterministic business metrics at production scale. While previous breakthroughs in reinforcement learning focused on deterministic outcomes - math problems with clear right answers, code that either works or doesn't - Marketeam has cracked the code on training AI models to optimize for the messy, delayed, multi-objective reality of business performance. This isn't just an incremental improvement; it's a completely new paradigm for how AI impacts real-world outcomes.

From Mathematical Certainty to Business Reality

The RL-KPI framework builds on the recent success of Reinforcement Learning with Verifiable Rewards (RLVR), which has driven breakthroughs in mathematical reasoning models like DeepSeek-R1 and Tülu 3. However, where RLVR relies on deterministic verifiers that provide immediate, binary feedback, RL-KPI operates in an entirely different universe of complexity - one where success metrics are probabilistic, delayed by weeks or months, influenced by external factors, and must balance multiple competing objectives simultaneously.

Marketing represents the perfect testing ground for this breakthrough because it embodies all the challenges of real-world business optimization: conversion data can take 14-90 days to mature according to Google's attribution models, success requires balancing competing metrics like brand safety and performance, and market conditions shift constantly. The technology successfully handles sparse reward signals, temporal credit assignment across extended time horizons, and multi-objective optimization under uncertainty.

Driving Exponential Customer Growth and Market Validation

The breakthrough is delivering transformative results for customers across diverse verticals.

Glassybaby: For the artisan glass company, the IME functions as a full-fledged operator. It contemplates the brand's unique mission, builds campaign structures, runs creatives and executes the media buys. By continuously optimizing via RL-KPI , the system relentlessly drives down CAC and scales conversions while protecting the brand's unique identity and mission.

For the artisan glass company, the IME functions as a full-fledged operator. It contemplates the brand's unique mission, builds campaign structures, runs creatives and executes the media buys. By continuously optimizing via , the system relentlessly drives down and scales conversions while protecting the brand's unique identity and mission. The INKEY List: Working with the global skincare brand, Marketeam is managing the full scope of the new search frontier. Within 90 days, the Inkey List team was able to achieve a 2.5X growth in high-intent, high-conversion organic traffic utilizing the IME's AEO/GEO and SEO modules, ensuring the brand serves as the primary "ground truth" for AI answer engines as well as legacy search.

Working with the global skincare brand, Marketeam is managing the full scope of the new search frontier. Within 90 days, the Inkey List team was able to achieve a utilizing the IME's AEO/GEO and SEO modules, ensuring the brand serves as the primary "ground truth" for AI answer engines as well as legacy search. At the enterprise scale, a global CPG conglomerate utilizes the IME to provide predictive certainty across different brands. Multiple teams use the platform to run creative directions through predictive analytics, identifying the optimal audience segments and campaign trajectories before execution. The system further streamlines influencer operations by automating brand-safety vetting and brief creation, while supporting product groups with data-driven ideation. This ensures that every creative decision, from influencer matching to product positioning, is grounded in the brand's global business pillars and customer-first brand values.

The customer value creation has been so substantial that Marketeam.ai has achieved 14X growth in less than 12 months, through consistent delivery of an average 6X ROI to customers. This organic growth trajectory validates both the technology breakthrough and the emergence of an entirely new market category.

Creating the AI-Native IME Category

Marketeam.ai is establishing the Integrated Marketing Environment (IME) as the next major category in marketing technology. Unlike traditional marketing tools that fragment the workflow across multiple dashboards, the IME operates marketing as a single autonomous system.

"We're witnessing the emergence of truly AI-native marketing," explained Naama Manova Twito, Co-Founder & CEO. "While AI in marketing is not new, it's been on an exhaustive assistant level only and remained very fragmented with no accountability for the actual results. We've built marketing intelligence from the ground up to understand business strategy, optimize for real outcomes, and operate autonomously at scale. The RL-KPI breakthrough is what makes this possible; it's the difference between AI that drives conversations and AI that drives conversions."

Production-Scale Implementation with NVIDIA AI Technology

The breakthrough leverages the NVIDIA AI infrastructure software stack for enterprise-scale deployment. NVIDIA NeMo RL open library provides the reinforcement learning foundation through advanced RL algorithms, including GRPO (Group Relative Policy Optimization) and DAPO (Direct Advantage Policy Optimization), and optimized RL training at scale. The implementation includes NVIDIA NeMo Curator open library for curating marketing intelligence datasets, Ray-based orchestration for distributed training across multiple nodes and GPUs, and NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM optimization for production inference through NVIDIA NIM deployment.

Moreover - Marketeam.ai's Markethinking 8B foundation model, trained on over 10 billion tokens of curated marketing intelligence, demonstrates that domain-adapted models in the 1B-8B parameter range consistently outperform much larger general-purpose models on business-critical marketing tasks when trained with RL-KPI methodology.

Industry Implications Beyond Marketing

While marketing serves as the proving ground, the RL-KPI breakthrough has profound implications for any business domain where AI systems must optimize for measurable outcomes with delayed feedback, multiple objectives, and uncertain environments. Financial services, healthcare operations, supply chain optimization, and customer service automation all share similar characteristics that make them candidates for RL-KPI application.

The company plans to release comprehensive technical documentation following the GTC session to enable broader adoption of business-outcome-driven AI training methodologies. Future development will focus on expanding attribution modeling capabilities for longer business cycles and extending the framework to additional enterprise domains.

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SOURCE Marketeam.ai