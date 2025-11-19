MarkeTeam.ai Appoints Acclaimed Technology and Operations Leader Don Callahan to Its Board of Advisors

Callahan joined Citi in 2007 and led large-scale modernization of the bank's global technology and operational footprint, overseeing functions spanning more than 100 countries. His work focused on unifying infrastructure, strengthening operational resilience, and driving enterprise-wide technology advancements. Prior to Citi, Callahan held senior leadership roles at IBM, Morgan Stanley, and Credit Suisse, consistently centered on technology strategy, operational excellence, and large-scale systems integration.

"Large organizations are at a turning point where autonomous decision-making will become foundational," said Callahan. "What stood out to me about MarkeTeam.ai is the team's disciplined approach to autonomy - ambitious, but grounded in real operational understanding. I'm excited to support the next phase of their enterprise-level growth."

Callahan currently serves on the boards of Scotiabank, WEX Inc., Kore.ai, and Innodata Inc. He is CEO of Callahan Advisors LLC, where he advises Fortune 500 companies and technology innovators on digital transformation and enterprise operating models.

"Don has spent his career building and scaling mission-critical systems across global operations," said Naama Manova-Twito, Co-Founder & CEO of MarkeTeam.ai. "Having a leader of his caliber join MarkeTeam.ai will meaningfully strengthen our trajectory as we scale our autonomous AI infrastructure across the enterprise landscape".

Callahan's appointment comes as MarkeTeam.ai expands its enterprise footprint and deepens partnerships with global brands. He joins an advisory board that includes marketing leaders Tony Weisman (former CMO of Dunkin' Brands; former CEO of DigitasLBi) and Clive Sirkin (former CMO of Kimberly-Clark; former Chief Growth Officer of Kellogg Company).

Callahan holds a B.A. in History from Manhattanville College, where he serves as Trustee Chair Emeritus. He is a former member of the American Red Cross Greater New York Region and serves on the board of Columbia University's Teachers College. He also sits on the Business Committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For More information: www.marketeam.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2827449/Marketeam_ai.jpg

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Marketeam.ai