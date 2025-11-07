Marketers Urged to Level Up Social Media to Turn Engagement Into Business Value, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Resource

As algorithms evolve and organic reach declines, marketing teams are facing hurdles connecting social media activity to real business value. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group reveal that unclear strategy, inconsistent measurement, and limited resources continue to undermine ROI. The global research and advisory firm's newly published blueprint, Level Up Your Social Media Game, provides marketing leaders with a two-phase framework to help organizations audit performance, refine tactics, and align social media strategies with measurable outcomes.

Info-Tech's newly released resource, Level Up Your Social Media Game, outlines a two-phase, strategic framework to help marketing leaders evaluate their current performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and build a tactical plan that aligns social media activity with organizational goals. The methodology focuses on auditing platforms, optimizing audience targeting, and balancing organic and paid initiatives to strengthen both engagement and measurable ROI.

"Social media has become one of the most visible and influential elements of brand identity. However, activity alone isn't success," says Emily Wright, a senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "By taking a structured, data-driven approach, marketing leaders can uncover what works, focus resources effectively, and connect every post and campaign to tangible business objectives."

Info-Tech's Two-Phase Framework to Strengthen Social Media ROI

The recently published insights from Info-Tech highlight several obstacles that continue to limit marketing impact and budget justification, including:

Algorithm changes and reduced organic reach that restrict visibility.

Difficulty measuring and proving ROI across platforms.

Content saturation and rapidly shifting audience expectations.

Resource constraints that hinder quality and consistency.

Overextension across too many channels that dilute brand focus.

To help address these challenges, Info-Tech recommends that marketing leaders implement the following structured, two-phase approach outlined in its Level Up Your Social Media Game blueprint:

Phase 1 – Replay & Review Social Media Performance

The firm advises that marketing start with a comprehensive audit of current platforms, content, and audience engagement. This step enables the marketing team to identify top-performing channels, benchmark competitors, and understand audience behavior to uncover where meaningful results can be achieved.

Phase 2 – Refine Your Social Media Mission

The next step is translating audit findings into a tactical, business-aligned plan with clear KPIs and ROI targets. This involves defining platform roles, developing engagement strategies, identifying required tools and budgets, and determining the right balance between paid and organic investment to achieve measurable growth.

This strategic framework enables organizations and their marketing function to improve decision-making, optimize resources, and clearly demonstrate the link between social media activity and broader business results such as lead generation, brand equity, and customer retention.

"Too often, organizations treat social media as a creative outlet rather than a performance-driven function," adds Wright. "By auditing regularly, refining strategies, and aligning social initiatives to organizational priorities, marketers can prove real ROI, enhance agility, and ensure their efforts create sustained value."

The firm's blueprint includes the Social Media Tactical Plan Template, audience and platform analysis tools, and ROI planning worksheets. By applying Info-Tech's structured methodology, marketing leaders can build focused, efficient, and measurable social media programs that elevate brand impact and deliver long-term results.

