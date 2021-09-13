Marketing 360® Campaign Management Software Named Noteworthy Product on Capterra's 2021 Shortlist

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra recently released their 2021 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy product in campaign management software.

To compile the 2021 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all campaign management software in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular software products to create the list.

Marketing 360®

"The Marketing 360 platform allows business owners to fuel their growth with multi-channel ads and compare the results and performance from one dashboard," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly. "We are humbled to be included in the shortlist of the noteworthy campaign management software products, especially being that we made the list based on reviews by business owners who use and love the platform every day."

The Marketing 360 platform allows business owners to manage and run ad campaigns across many popular channels, like Google, Bing, Facebook, and Instagram, in addition to digital billboards, radio, and TV, all from one place. This not only saves business owners precious time, but also enables them to easily compare the results so that real time changes can be made.

The full shortlist can be found at https://www.capterra.com/campaign-management-software/#shortlist .

In addition to being named a noteworthy campaign management software, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for chiropractic software, auto dealer software, lawn care software, landing page software, social media management software, reputation management software, email management software, content marketing software, daycare software, SMS marketing software, salon software, lead generation software, and billing and invoicing software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284



SOURCE Marketing 360®

Related Links

https://www.marketing360.com/

