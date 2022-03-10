Marketing 360® Content Marketing Strategy Drives Success For Local Med Spa

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking organically on search engines, like Google and Bing, is extremely important for any small business. Doing so allows businesses to gain access to high-quality leads who are actively searching for exactly what they have to offer.

In this case study , Marketing 360® analyzes how a local med spa drove organic success with the help of the Marketing 360 content marketing strategy and their Content Marketing Specialist.

Over the last three month period, this business gained more than 800K impressions, 19K clicks and hundreds of conversions, with the vast majority of these results coming from content marketing efforts. Compared to the previous three month period, this resulted in a 8% increase in impressions, a 29% increase in clicks and a staggering 195% increase in conversions, as well as an increase in page visits, average time on site, and website visits.

The strategy? This business, with the help of their Content Marketing Specialist at Marketing 360, started by adding high-quality content to all of their website pages and giving their website a design overhaul, including updating the title tags and meta descriptions of all their pages. Then, the Marketing 360 content team started regularly adding fresh and valuable blog post content which included videos, infographics, and other eye-catching designs.

A full-fledged content marketing strategy doesn't start and end at a website. The team also created valuable content for their social media pages and posted regularly.

Regardless of where the content was being placed, this well-rounded content marketing strategy proved successful for this local business.

