Marketing 360® Drives Results for Pool Service Company with Multi-Channel Marketing Strategy

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital marketing is a must for any small business in this day and age. We live in a digital world, and customers have come to expect that all businesses have an online presence. Digital marketing is not one size fits all, and the right multi-channel marketing strategy is what will ultimately drive results. Multi-channel marketing is a strategy to reach leads and potential customers by using all relevant channels to connect with them.

In this case study , Marketing 360® discusses how one pool service company, with the help of their team at Marketing 360, drove fantastic results with their multi-channel marketing strategy.

Over the last six months, this local Texas company has seen over 100K impressions, 5K clicks, and hundreds of conversions. Compared to the previous six-month period, these results yielded a 33% increase in impressions, a 440% increase in clicks and engagements, a 497% increase in conversions, a 678% increase in new website traffic, and a 662% increase in overall website traffic. Most of this success came from organic search and paid advertising, but all of their marketing channels played a role in these staggering results.

So, how did they do it? First, they started by ensuring that their website was fully optimized with relevant keywords and created lots of high-quality content. This helped them to increase their keyword rankings which, in turn, increased their organic traffic. Next, they focused on getting active on social media. They created eye-catching profiles and regularly posted engaging content. In addition to social media, they also ensured that their listings on local listing directories, like Houzz, Yelp, and Google, were optimized and regularly getting new reviews. Finally, they complemented these organic strategies with paid advertising across many channels, like Google, and Facebook.

By not putting their entire marketing budget into one basket, this local business was able to utilize their budget more effectively, focusing on multiple channels and, ultimately, driving serious results.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more.

