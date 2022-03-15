Marketing 360® Long-Term Content Marketing Strategy Yields Success for Solar Contractor

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Content marketing is a key component of any small business marketing strategy. When consumers are looking for a product or service, they almost always turn to search engines first. The right content marketing strategy can help businesses gain visibility in those searches, and build trust and authority for their brand. Good organic visibility doesn't happen overnight, though, and content marketing must be realized as a long-term strategy that takes consistency and time.

In this case study , Marketing 360® analyzes how a local solar contractor drove long-term organic success, with the help of the Marketing 360 content marketing strategy and their Content Marketing Specialist.

Over the last year, this Utah-based business saw 525K impressions, 7.6K clicks, and 374 conversions, with almost all that success coming from organic search. Compared to the previous year period, this resulted in a 69.86% increase in impressions, a 304.67% increase in clicks, and a 14.1% increase in their average organic ranking. They almost more than doubled the number of keywords that they were ranking for.

The strategy? This business, with the help of their Content Marketing Specialist at Marketing 360, started by optimizing all of their website pages with relevant keywords. Then, the Marketing 360 content team created a separate page for each of their services. Next, they began regularly adding fresh content to the site in the form of blogs, videos, and infographics.

Over the course of a year, this business stayed the course with their content marketing strategy, and it paid off big time.

