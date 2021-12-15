Marketing 360® Multi-Channel Strategy Drives Sales for Ecommerce Business

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the plethora of online stores available to consumers, it's extremely important to deploy a well-rounded marketing strategy to maximize brand awareness and sales. The Marketing 360® multi-channel strategy does just that.

In this case study , the Marketing 360 multi-channel marketing strategy helped an eCommerce business drive record sales. With the help of their team at Marketing 360, this online store saw just how much of an impact a multi-channel marketing strategy could have on increasing sales.

Through optimizing their product pages for both organic and paid opportunities, they were able to drive 8.7 million impressions, 103 thousand clicks, and almost 5 thousand conversions just in the last six months.

The strategy? With the help of their Marketing Success Manager and Content Marketing Specialist, they used the Marketing 360 multi channel marketing strategy to drive organic traffic to their website. They optimized their products with informative, well-written descriptions that contained keywords that afforded them huge organic opportunities. They also optimized their product images to ensure a great user experience. From there, they worked to build trust by gaining reviews and product ratings, and then displayed those ratings on each product page.

Once their product pages were well optimized, they employed the Marketing 360 multi-channel marketing strategy and used a combination of paid ads across channels as well as continued to update their website with ongoing content to increase organic ranking.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 multi-channel marketing strategy makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 multi-channel marketing strategy and platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

