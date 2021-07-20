Marketing 360® Named Best Advertising Agency Software of 2021 by Digital.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital.com , a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named Marketing 360® to its list of best advertising agency software of 2021. Over 125 solutions were evaluated based on core software capabilities, like streamlined workflow, robust reporting, and integrations. 20 software solutions were selected to the list.

"Our mission has always been to help small businesses grow," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Madwire®, parent company of Marketing 360. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Digital.com as one of the best advertising agency software solutions, and hope that we can continue to help small businesses and agencies grow through the Marketing 360 software".

Marketing 360 and other companies were required to offer tools that support bulk messaging, MMS capabilities for messaging with photos, videos, or emojis, and auto-response options. Experts at Digital.com examined software systems that provide a variety of text messaging features. Additional qualification includes reporting features that can help businesses measure campaign results.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work.

To access the complete list of the best advertising agency softwares of 2021, visit Best Advertising Agency Software of 2021 .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Digital.com

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®

Related Links

https://www.marketing360.com/

