Marketing 360® Named Best SMS Marketing Software Company of 2021 by Digital.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital.com , a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has named Marketing 360® to its list of best SMS (short message service) marketing software companies of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on core features and customer feedback. The full list can be found at https://digital.com/marketing-software/sms/ .

Marketing 360®

"The SMS marketing tool within the Marketing 360 platform enables business owners to easily and effortlessly create automated SMS text campaigns to help nurture leads and customers. The tool seamlessly connects with our other suite of products in the software, like the CRM and email marketing tool," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly.

The Marketing 360 SMS marketing tool allows users to quickly create automated text message marketing campaigns and build their subscriber lists. The tool helps to nurture leads and customers by allowing the business owner to easily send special deals, real time updates, anniversary and birthday messages, and more.

Marketing 360 and other companies were required to offer tools that support bulk messaging, MMS capabilities for messaging with photos, videos, or emojis, and auto-response options. Experts at Digital.com examined software systems that provide a variety of text messaging features. Additional qualification includes reporting features that can help businesses measure campaign results.

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 90 firms. To access the complete list of best SMS marketing software, please visit https://digital.com/marketing-software/sms/ .

ABOUT MARKETING 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/ .

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®

