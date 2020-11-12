Marketing 360® Named in Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular Social Media Management Softwares

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® announced today that it has been named a Top 20 social media management software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

Top 20 Most Popular Social Media Management Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the social media management software space that offer the most popular solutions. The Top 20 report is available at https://www.capterra.com/social-media-management-software/#top-20.

"Our social product ties in nicely with our other suite of products in the software, making social media management a lot easier and giving business owners the ability to effortlessly schedule their posts," said Marketing 360 CMO, Jerry Kelly.

The social media management tool within the Marketing 360 platform allows users to streamline and connect all of their social media accounts, and then schedule posts and manage their social presence, all from one dashboard. The platform also boasts easy-to-use design tools to help users create beautiful, eye-catching creative assets for their social posts. Intelligence reports allow users to track their performance across all social channels so they can do more of what's working and less of what's not.

Business owners who need help creating content, or just want someone to manage their social presence for them, can take advantage of Marketing 360's social media managers, designers, content creators, and more.

In addition to being named as one of the top 20 most popular social media management softwares, Marketing 360 was also recognized in the top 20 most popular landing page softwares, campaign management softwares, lead generation softwares, email marketing softwares, and social media marketing softwares.

Marketing 360 offers interested business owners the ability to create a free account to try out the software. Free accounts can be created at https://www.marketing360.com/signup .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

