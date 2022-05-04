Marketing 360® Named Noteworthy Product for SMS Marketing Software in Capterra's 2022 Shortlist

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capterra recently released their 2022 Shortlist, and Marketing 360® is proud to have been named a noteworthy SMS marketing software product for 2022.

To compile the 2022 Shortlist, Capterra analyzed all SMS software products in their directory and eliminated products that didn't meet their requirements for functionality and positive reviews. They then took the highest-rated and most popular SMS software products to create the list.

"SMS text message marketing should be a part of every small business marketing strategy. The goal with the Marketing 360 Nurture app is to enable business owners to easily and effectively nurture their leads and customers through email and SMS marketing," said Jerry Kelly, CMO of Marketing 360. "We are thrilled to have made the shortlist for this specific product, especially being that we made the list based on reviews by business owners who use and love the platform."

The Marketing 360 platform's easy-to-use, built-in SMS text message tool provides seamless integration with the rest of the Marketing 360 apps. It enables business owners to quickly create text message marketing campaigns and automation to help nurture their prospective and current customers. It also includes insights on campaign performance so that business owners can do more of what's working and less of what's not.

The full shortlist can be found at https://www.capterra.com/sms-marketing-software/#shortlist .

In addition to being named a noteworthy SMS software product, Marketing 360 was also recognized on the shortlists for bar POS software, SMS marketing software, social media marketing software, salon software, and predictive lead scoring software.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a Marketing Success Manager, Marketing 360 makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business marketing and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage SMS, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra's global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®