Marketing 360® Payments Solutions Helps Retail Store Manage Business

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having the right payments solution in place is a key component for any retail store. Being able to securely and effectively accept and manage payments both in-store and online is a must.

In this case study , Marketing 360® shows how one retail store uses Marketing 360 Payments solutions to not only accept and manage customer payments and subscriptions, but also manage their business.

The Life of the Party, a local Fort Collins costume, wig, and makeup store, uses many of the tools that Marketing 360 offers to help grow their business, but the Payments app and Point of Sale app have been a game changer for them.

The Life of the Party website is built using one of Marketing 360's platforms, Woo360, which is easily connected to the Payments app and allows them to effortlessly accept payments online. In addition, they also use the Payments app to create and send invoices to other retailers who order wholesale products. Invoices have also been extremely helpful with collecting advance payments for things like bulk orders and on-site decor installations.

And that's not all. The Life of the Party also uses the Marketing 360 Card Reader to accept payments on the go and off-site.

"When we're out on a job site, this allows customers to make payments in person. It's also perfect for when a customer pays a 50% deposit ahead of time and pays the remainder at the time of delivery. We no longer need to call the office or store and have them manually take payment over the phone," said Brandon Lilly, Co-Owner of The Life of the Party.

The best part is all this data is automatically pulled into Marketing 360 and integrates with all the other tools that they use. It's simple, effective, and saves them tons of precious time.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®