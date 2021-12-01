Marketing 360® Releases Multi-Channel Content Marketing Case Study

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days of content marketing strategies that encompass only website content. To win in content marketing, multi-channel content marketing is the answer. Creating content on your website, social media, and beyond can increase visibility, build trust with potential customers, and drive high quality leads. And that's just what one local surrogacy clinic did.

In this case study , Marketing 360® shares how a local surrogacy clinic drove visibility and leads with multi-channel content marketing. With the help of their marketing team at Marketing 360, this clinic was able to see just how valuable the right content marketing strategy could be.

Over the last year, through their multi-channel approach to content marketing, they've driven more than 2.3 million impressions, 40 thousand clicks, and hundreds of conversions, most of which has come from organic search and social media. Compared to the previous year, that's a 109% increase in impressions and a 124% increase in their clicks and engagements. They also increased their total ranking keywords by 27% and total ranking pages by 37%.

The strategy? With the help of their Marketing Success Manager and Content Marketing Specialist at Marketing 360, they drove traffic to their website and increased organic rankings by consistently adding blogs and new pages to their website. The blogs and pages consisted of helpful and valuable information for women who were considering surrogacy or egg donation.

They also began to post more regularly on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, using content that was meant to inspire and encourage their followers. They did this through infographics, images, and videos.

