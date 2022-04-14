Marketing 360® Shop App Maximizes Revenue for Online Store

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having an easy, seamless checkout process is crucial to all online retailers. Checking out is the last step a customer takes to complete a purchase, and oftentimes, customers will abandon their carts if the checkout process is cumbersome. A fast and easy checkout process helps customers complete their purchases.

In this case study, Marketing 360® discusses how one online store was able to maximize their revenue by switching their checkout process to the Marketing 360 Shop App.

The Marketing 360 Shop App allows online retailers the ability to create a modern website that utilizes the best-in-class e-commerce tools so that their customers have a great shopping experience. The Shop App also allows business owners to easily manage their online store with ease. They can track inventory, offer promotions and gift cards, take payments, and offer multiple shipping options. It also allows for seamless integration on multiple channels so retailers can sell across social media, Amazon, and eBay.

This particular online store was able to maximize their revenue and increase conversions by switching to the Shop App. During the first few months of using the Shop App, their revenue more than quadrupled. They attribute this success to the easy, fast, and seamless checkout process that the Shop App provides. The best part is, the Shop App integrates with the rest of the Marketing 360 platform, making managing and marketing their business a breeze.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

