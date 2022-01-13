Marketing 360® Social Media Management Strategy Drives Engagement for Art Gallery

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continued evolution of social media and how it's used, it's more important than ever for businesses to utilize social media. But, in today's business world, it's no longer enough to merely have social media pages set up. Businesses need to have a consistent and active presence on social media to compete.

In this case study , the Marketing 360 social media management strategy helped an online art gallery, based out of New York, multiply their engagement on social media. With the help of their team at Marketing 360, this business saw just how much of an impact the right social media management strategy had on engagement.

In 2021, they used the Marketing 360 social media strategy to drive more than a million impressions, tens of thousands of clicks, and dozens of conversions. Compared to 2020, they increased their impressions by 216%, clicks and engagements by 374%, and their click rate by almost 50%.

The strategy? With the help of their Marketing Success Manager and Social Media Manager, they first made sure that they had active pages and profiles created on all platforms that were most popular with art enthusiasts. These included Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Next, they began to post a wide variety of engaging content, including art images and videos, regularly across all their pages.

In addition, they also ensured that they were using the correct hashtags on their posts to get them in front of the right audience, responded to comments in a timely manner, and branched out by building a presence on more niche social media platforms, including TikTok and Pinterest. To top it all off, they deployed a paid strategy alongside their organic posts to really help drive engagement.

Social media is an incredibly powerful marketing tool that businesses need to be utilizing, but the right social media strategy can make all the difference.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

