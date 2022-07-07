Marketing 360® Social Media Management Strategy Drives Sales for Local Sports Memorabilia Store

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media management is a must when it comes to the overall marketing strategy for small businesses. The right social media management strategy can help businesses build brand awareness, reach new customers, and grow their following. It also has the ability to build trust and drive conversions.

In this case study , Marketing 360® discusses how a local sports memorabilia store, with the help of the social media management team at Marketing 360, was able to increase their impressions, clicks, and sales through social media management.

In just the last 30 days, this local business has seen millions of impressions, thousands of clicks, and thousands of conversions. This resulted in a 490% increase in impressions, a 564% increase in clicks and engagement, and a 3,500% increase in conversions, all through social media.

These impressive results were achieved by first choosing the correct social media platforms to focus on. They chose to focus on Facebook and Instagram, as that is where the majority of their customer base is. They then optimized their profiles with high-quality photos, a professional business description, and important links.

Then, alongside their Social Media Manager at Marketing 360, they began posting regular content on their profiles to keep their audience engaged, interested, and up to date about what was happening at their store. They always made sure to use the right hashtags to help increase visibility and kept their posts interesting by using a mix of images and videos. They also ensured that they were always responding to comments and questions on their posts.

Social media is truly non-negotiable for business owners, and it provides one of the best avenues to get in front of new and existing customers. With the right social media management strategy, and the help of a Social Media Manager, the results can be astounding.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

Contact: Farra Lanzer. [email protected], 970-541-3284

SOURCE Marketing 360®