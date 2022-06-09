Marketing 360® Social Media Marketing Strategy Drives Sales for Online Store

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media marketing is an essential part of any well-rounded marketing strategy and an absolute must for brands that are wanting to increase their brand awareness, widen their audience base, and increase sales.

In this case study , Marketing 360® discusses how one online store, with the help of the social media management team at Marketing 360, was able to increase their sales through social media marketing.

Over the last month, this eCommerce business saw hundreds of thousands of impressions, tens of thousands of clicks, and thousands of conversions. When compared to the previous 30 day period, this yielded a 38% increase in impressions, a 116% increase in clicks and engagements, and an impressive 695% increase in conversions. All of this resulted in an almost 650% increase in revenue and ROI.

This was achieved through regularly posting a variety of educational and engaging content on their social media profiles and making use of the correct hashtags to help them get in front of a larger audience. They also tagged products directly from their store to help people quickly and easily shop with them.

They also used ad budget to boost their posts which allowed them to get in front of more people. In addition, they launched highly targeted paid ad campaigns to target users who were already interested in their products as well as users who had previously visited their website.

Social media is truly non-negotiable for business owners, and it provides one of the best avenues to get in front of new and existing customers. With the right social media marketing strategy that combines both an organic and paid approach, the results can be asstounding.

Through many tools and integrated apps, plus the backing of a fully integrated marketing team, the Marketing 360 platform makes it easy for small businesses to manage their business and marketing, all from one place, while saving time, money, and tons of manual work. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360 is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. For over a decade, the Marketing 360 platform has given SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns, and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/.

