Marketing 360® Surpasses 3700 Positive Online Reviews

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing 360® hit an impressive milestone today, surpassing 3700 positive online reviews. The reviews, which were left across 5 verified review sites (Top Rated Local®, Capterra, Glassdoor, Software Advice and GetApp), can all be found on Marketing 360's Top Rated Local listing

Through the 5 verified review sites, Marketing 360 boasts an impressive 4.65 average star rating, and a 98.52 Rating Score™ on Top Rated Local. For comparison, the average star rating among the 2 million+ businesses listed on Top Rated Local is 4.20.

The Top Rated Local Rating Score is calculated by aggregating customer ratings/reviews from verified review sites online and then using a proprietary algorithm, which analyzes the business's overall rating, number of reviews and number of verified review site sources to determine the business's overall Rating Score.

Here are just a few examples of what small business owners had to say about Marketing 360:

"There's simply no one better than Marketing 360. They have basically filled my schedule with almost no effort on my part, and very quickly. They also built [my business] a beautiful, functional website." - Layla, Business Owner

"Our team has been using Marketing 360 for all its lead generation, marketing and website support. We love what they've done for our brand and online presence. Their team is super responsive, professional and thoughtful. I highly recommend using them to help grow your business." - Steve, CEO

"For the past 20 years, I've never had the quick results that Marketing 360 has been able to offer to my company. They offer an array of services customized to your needs coupled with clear communication and an honest, trustworthy approach." - Leticia, Business Owner

To see more of Marketing 360's reviews, visit https://www.topratedlocal.com/marketing-360-reviews .

About Marketing 360

Marketing 360® is a technology company that provides business management and marketing software and services for SMBs and franchises. The Marketing 360 platform gives SMBs everything they need to manage and grow their business from a singular platform, including the ability to — build a professional website, accept and manage payments, manage leads and customers, book appointments, monitor reviews, manage social media, syndicate business listings, manage content marketing, run multi-channel digital advertising campaigns and more. Marketing 360 was founded in 2009 with the mission of enriching communities by helping small businesses grow, and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with offices in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Marketing 360 at https://www.marketing360.com/ .

