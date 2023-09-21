Marketing and AI Contact Center Veteran Joins Invoca's Executive Team as CMO

News provided by

Invoca

21 Sep, 2023, 09:13 ET

Former Demandbase and Replicant CMO Peter Isaacson joins Invoca after the company surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) during its last fiscal year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca, a recognized leader in Conversation Intelligence AI, today announced the addition of Peter Isaacson as chief marketing officer. Isaacson joins Invoca at a pivotal time, as the company expands its industry-leading platform for marketers into the contact center, enabling B2C companies to combine the best of digital and human touch. He will lead all aspects of marketing and help Invoca continue its strong revenue growth as it applies AI to the full buyer journey. 

"Peter has an exemplary track record of driving growth across both the marketing and contact center industries, so we're fortunate to welcome him to the Invoca team," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "Peter's passion for leading high-performing marketing teams will be essential to Invoca's success as we extend our leadership in Conversation Intelligence AI, accelerate revenue growth, and deliver an outstanding customer experience."

Isaacson joins Invoca as a seasoned marketing executive, having most recently served as chief marketing officer at Replicant, a leader in the Contact Center Automation market. Before his role with Replicant, Isaacson served as CMO at Demandbase, where he created the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) category, grew revenue by more than 9X and established Demandbase as the leading ABM platform. Isaacson also spent 13 years at Adobe as head of brand marketing, VP of worldwide field marketing, and head of the Education vertical.

"I am thrilled to join Invoca as the company continues to revolutionize the way that businesses connect with their customers," said Peter Isaacson, CMO of Invoca. "With Invoca's industry-leading AI, talented team, exceptional partners and unparalleled commitment to customer success, the company is uniquely positioned to build on its leadership in Conversation Intelligence AI."

Invoca Earns Industry-Leading Accolades for Exceptional Products and Customer Success Achievements

Invoca Leads the Pack on G2 for Over 4 Years Running

Invoca Remains Recognized as a Leader in Workplace Excellence for 2023

To learn more about how Invoca's Conversation Intelligence AI solutions can help your business, request a demo at invoca.com, follow along on our blog, or browse our resources and customer case studies. Connect and engage with Invoca via LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

More Information:

About Invoca
Invoca is the recognized leader in Conversation Intelligence AI that enables marketing, e-commerce, and contact center teams to drive efficient and profitable revenue growth by unlocking actionable insights from customer conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

SOURCE Invoca

