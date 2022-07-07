DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Automation Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on marketing automation market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the marketing automation market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global marketing automation market is expected to grow from $5.11 billion in 2021 to $5.84 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The marketing automation market is expected to grow to $9.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%.



Major players in the marketing automation market are SAP SE, Salesforce.com Inc., Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., Teradata Corporation, HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Act-On Software Inc., Marketo, Ontraport, Sendinblue, Autopilot, Prospect.io, ActiveCampaign, eTrigue Corporation, Greenrope, Insidesales.Com Inc., Infusionsoft, and SharpSpring Inc.

The marketing automation market consists of sales of marketing automation software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that helps to identify potential customers, automating the process of nurturing the leads to sales readiness. Marketing automation is the process of employing technologies to automate repetitive marketing processes. When it comes to following up on leads and guiding potential clients through the conversion funnel, automation can save marketers a lot of time. Customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platform (CDP) software are frequently integrated with marketing automation software.



The main deployment modes of marketing automation are cloud-based and on-premise. On-premise allows businesses to connect their existing systems to marketing, logistics, and other channels of communication with customers, employees, and other stakeholders. This is ideal for businesses with in-house IT teams for support, businesses handling sensitive data, or under a regulatory obligation to keep all data within the company servers only. The software is used by large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and is used in digital marketing, e-mail marketing, mobile marketing, inbound marketing, social media marketing, campaign management, and other applications. The various end-users include BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecom and it, discrete manufacturing, government and education, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the marketing automation market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the marketing automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in big data and data analytics solutions is expected to drive the growth of the marketing automation market going forward. Big data and data analytics have become extremely important tools for marketing automation companies since they let them get deep insights into customers, the choices to provide the right offers at the right time, nurture their potential customers and help them in next-level lead scoring. A marketing automation company may dynamically respond to its present and future clients' behavior and design a strategy that works for them by leveraging methods and practices from big data and data science.

For instance, according to Tech Jury, US-based software and tech review company, by 2023, the big data analytics market will reach $103 billion. In addition, big data growth statistics reveal that data creation will be over 180 zettabytes by 2025. Moreover, in 2019, the Big Data banking analytics market had hit $29.87 billion, which was set to grow at a CAGR of 12.97% between 2020-2025 to $62.10 billion by 2025. Hence, the growth of big data and data analytics is acting as a primary growth-inducing factor for this market.



Personalized content has emerged as a key trend in the marketing automation market. Customers expect companies to create products based on their preferences and choices in today's digital world. Marketing automation software generally can learn from data, identify purchasing patterns, and make decisions with minimal human intervention. This software automatically recommends appropriate products and services based on customer profiles and online activity. As a result, such software aids businesses in increasing customer engagement, meeting their specific needs, improving business processes, and providing better customer support.

For instance, in September 2021, LionAI, a US-based artificial intelligence (AI) ad-tech analyzer, launched its one-of-a-kind ad-tech and marketing automation platform for higher education marketing leaders. Using paid media and programmatic, this service was created to effectively increase brand awareness and student enrollment. LionAI's ad-tech, according to the company's team, allows clients to increase their digital marketing yield by 20% or more in 30-60 days, depending on their traffic. Universities will be able to scale their digital advertising while providing potential students with an unforgettable experience as a result of eliminating wasted ad spending.



