Marketing Automation Software Market to Grow by 11.98% from 2022 to 2027 | Historical and current forecast analysis research report-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marketing automation software market size is set to grow by USD 2,707.36 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The marketing automation software market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marketing Automation Software Market

Marketing Automation Software Market - Vendor Landscape

The marketing automation software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Acoustic LP - The company offers marketing automation software, such as delivering personalized campaigns across digital channels with AI-powered marketing automation and visualizing and analyzing web and mobile interactions.

The company offers marketing automation software, such as delivering personalized campaigns across digital channels with AI-powered marketing automation and visualizing and analyzing web and mobile interactions. Act On Software Inc. - The company offers marketing automation software such as lead automation and lifecycle marketing automation tools.

The company offers marketing automation software such as lead automation and lifecycle marketing automation tools. GetResponse Sp zoo - The company offers marketing automation software to deliver personalized marketing experiences.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Marketing Automation Software Market - Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and end-user (small, medium enterprises, and large enterprises).

The market share growth in the cloud-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is due to the benefits it offers such as it helps enterprises operate faster and more efficiently. The widespread use of the Internet and the advantages of scalability, lower costs, and ease of upgrading over conventional implementation procedures are key factors responsible for the rise in the adoption of this software. Hence, these benefits are expected to drive the segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Marketing Automation Software Market - Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa).

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the global market share growth during the forecast period. The market will expand in the regions due to the widespread adoption of advanced technology and mobile phones. Furthermore, spending by promoters to grow their client base and expanding penetration of cell phones and phone-based video and music real-time features is increasing the adoption of marketing automation software by companies. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy.

Analyzes competitor's offerings.

Get a holistic view of the market.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

Companies Mentioned

Acoustic LP

Act On Software Inc.

ActiveCampaign LLC

Adobe Inc.

ClickDimensions LLC

EngageBay Inc.

GetResponse Sp zoo

HubSpot Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intuit Inc.

Lead Liaison LLC

Madgicx Ltd

MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd.

Net results

Ontraport

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Sendinblue SAS

SharpSpring Inc.

SimplyCast

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Key Driver- The growing need for lead nurturing is a key driver shaping market growth. Lead nurturing is the process of developing relationships with customers at every stage of the sales process. For increasing lead nurturing, showcasing, and outreach, groups need to team up on a few strategies. The lead nurturing feature in promoting automation programming helps organizations to focus more on sales and bring in new businesses and profits. This also helps to acquire new organizations and benefits. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The emergence of location-based marketing is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- The high cost of marketing automation software is the major challenge restricting market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The innovation management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 774.63 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (services and solutions), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The growth in infrastructure development is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The enterprise performance management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,213.14 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Marketing Automation Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,707.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acoustic LP, Act On Software Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, Adobe Inc., ClickDimensions LLC, EngageBay Inc., GetResponse Sp zoo, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lead Liaison LLC, Madgicx Ltd, MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Net results, Ontraport, Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sendinblue SAS, SharpSpring Inc., SimplyCast, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global marketing automation software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global marketing automation software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Small and medium enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acoustic LP

Exhibit 108: Acoustic LP - Overview



Exhibit 109: Acoustic LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Acoustic LP - Key offerings

12.4 Act On Software Inc.

Exhibit 111: Act On Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Act On Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Act On Software Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Act On Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 ActiveCampaign LLC

Exhibit 115: ActiveCampaign LLC - Overview



Exhibit 116: ActiveCampaign LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ActiveCampaign LLC - Key news



Exhibit 118: ActiveCampaign LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 ClickDimensions LLC

Exhibit 124: ClickDimensions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: ClickDimensions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ClickDimensions LLC - Key offerings

12.8 EngageBay Inc.

Exhibit 127: EngageBay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: EngageBay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: EngageBay Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 GetResponse Sp zoo

Exhibit 130: GetResponse Sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 131: GetResponse Sp zoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: GetResponse Sp zoo - Key offerings

12.10 HubSpot Inc.

Exhibit 133: HubSpot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: HubSpot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: HubSpot Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 136: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 139: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Lead Liaison LLC

Exhibit 141: Lead Liaison LLC - Overview



Exhibit 142: Lead Liaison LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Lead Liaison LLC - Key offerings

12.13 MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Net results

Exhibit 146: Net results - Overview



Exhibit 147: Net results - Key offerings

12.15 Ontraport

Exhibit 148: Ontraport - Overview



Exhibit 149: Ontraport - Key offerings

12.16 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 155: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio