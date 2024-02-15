Marketing Veteran Christel Billault Joins Rosebud Communications as Partner

Fast-growing tech PR firm adds fractional CMO services

LOS ANGELES and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosebud Communications , a pioneer in B2B tech PR, announced today the addition of Christel Billault as partner.

Billault, with her impressive 25-year background in B2B technology marketing and communications –– including CMO and SVP Marketing at growth-stage technology startups backed by leading investors like Insight Partners and Highland Capital –– brings a wealth of experience and marketing leadership to Rosebud. Her expertise will be instrumental in assisting both existing and new clients of Rosebud in scaling up growth and expansion.

This key appointment underscores Rosebud's initiative to transcend the bounds of conventional PR and media, focusing on earned marketing strategies and integrated marketing communications services to create distinctive brand identities. In an era where AI has transitioned from a "nice-to-have" to a "must-have" for companies across all sectors, these expanded offerings are critical to equip high-growth B2B tech companies with the tools and strategies necessary to distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace and forge stronger connections with their desired audiences. The launch of fractional CMO services –– covering aspects from go-to-market and brand strategies to campaign planning –– aims to guide organizations through the complexities of a rapidly changing business landscape, ensuring that they remain competitive and relevant in an increasingly AI-centric world.

Rosebud is also doubling down on analyst relations services for its technology clients, building on Billault's extensive network and proven success with leading analyst research groups in the U.S. and Europe. Having played a pivotal role in launching and building the U.S. market presence for a series of late-stage European Tech startups, Billault's addition will also help Rosebud bolster its international client portfolio.

"Our goal at Rosebud is to create impactful outcomes for our clients and to demonstrate tangible results from our PR and brand-building efforts at the executive level. That is why we're expanding our service offerings and bringing on a marketing veteran like Christel," said David B. Wamsley, founder and CEO of Rosebud Communications. "Having previously collaborated with Christel during her tenure at YOOBIC and Akeneo, we've witnessed firsthand the effectiveness of marketing leadership and it's a real honor to have her join our team."

"The Rosebud team always impressed me with their forward-thinking mindset, exceptional writing chops, and 'get things done' spirit when I was on the client side," said Billault. "I am eager to begin this new chapter of my career at Rosebud, leveraging my extensive experience to contribute to the growth and success of our diverse portfolio of high-growth startups, and to help them become the next industry leaders."

About Rosebud Communications

Rosebud Communications is a B2B tech PR and marketing agency, known for delivering high-impact public relations services to Series B stage and Series C stage VC-backed tech companies. Our clients have collectively raised over $3 billion in funding.

Our sister service, BylineBuddy, is designed for executives rich in ideas but short on time. BylineBuddy's end-to-end solution streamlines the entire process of thought leadership, from concept to publication. Our clients' bylines have been featured in over 45% of the top U.S. media outlets, with hundreds of placements including Bloomberg, VentureBeat, the Chicago Tribune and U.S. News & World Report.

