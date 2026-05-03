Marketna: Launching Smart Arabic Platform for Digital Classified Ads

DUBAI, UAE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Marketna" has announced the launch of its new digital classified advertising platform for the Arab world, available through its mobile app and website.

With the slogan "Easy Buy and Sell," Marketna is a platform connecting buyers and sellers across various sectors, including cars, property, electronics, home furniture and appliances, jobs, and services, enabling users to advertise and sell almost anything.

Marketna - Classified Ads Smart App and Website

The platform, enhanced with artificial intelligence technologies, aims to simplify the online advertising process through a secure and user-friendly environment.

Marketna offers its services in both Arabic and English, currently covering nine Arab countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Lebanon. Expansion is underway to include Syria, Iraq, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya, along with the addition of French as a supported language.

This initiative comes as part of Marketna's vision to become a leading digital e-commerce platform across the Arab world, with a focus on the quality of user experience.

Marketna aims to build an inclusive online community that connects the region's markets, thereby boosting the prosperity of the Arab digital economy.

Smooth and Easy Classified Ad Creation and Publishing

Marketna is built on four core pillars that make the buying and selling experience unique:

Speed and Simplicity : One-step registration and three-step ad posting

: One-step registration and three-step ad posting Safety and Trust : Focus on protecting user data and privacy

: Focus on protecting user data and privacy Premium Service : Fast ad approval and exceptional customer support

: Fast ad approval and exceptional customer support Greater Outreach: Maximum exposure to the target audience

Supporting Individuals and Business Owners

The platform offers individual sellers additional features through a "Premium" membership, granting ongoing benefits such as the ability to publish unlimited ads, extended ad validity, priority in search results, and a special seller badge.

Through a "Business" account, which can be created in just a few minutes, Marketna provides dedicated accounts for small, medium, and large business owners, enabling them to advertise cars and real estate in a professional way.

New users, both individuals and merchants, can post their basic ads for free, and receive exclusive discounts to boost their ads upon upgrading to a "Premium" or "Business Plus" membership, allowing them to reach a larger pool of potential buyers.

An Optimal User Experience via the Marketna Smart App

The Marketna Classified Ads Smart App is available for Android devices on the Google Play Store, allowing users to browse ads and post listings from anywhere, at any time, with the ability to communicate directly through in-app chat.

The app features a simplified, modern, and responsive interface. An iOS version for Apple devices is coming soon, with the goal of supporting all users.

For more information about Marketna and its services, visit the official website at https://marketna.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963238/Marketna_Classified_Ads.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963239/Marketna_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Marketna