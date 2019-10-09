MarketplacesBuzz: 2-Day Multi-Vertical Conference with Separate Tracks for Auto, Real Estate & Recruitment Segments (São Paulo, Brazil - November 6-7, 2019)

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MarketplacesBuzz" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

MarketplacesBuzz is a multi-vertical conference, with separate tracks for the auto, real estate, and recruitment segments. It also serves a horizontal marketplace and classified advertising businesses.

Join senior leaders from across Latin America and other parts of the world - from auto, real estate, recruitment, and horizontal marketplaces as well as investors and suppliers to the industry - at this terrific new two-day event! Network, brainstorm and learn about trends and challenges impacting the marketplace and classified ad businesses.

Networking is the heart of MarketplacesBuzz. The floor will be buzzing with your colleagues, old acquaintances, and new friends. Find new business partners. Learn about who's doing what. Hear engaging speakers. Meet people you can work with, buy from or sell to.



The Experience

Once you see the keynotes, vertical break-out tracks will focus on strategies, case studies and best practices for automotive, real estate and recruitment marketplaces.

Speakers will come from throughout Latin America. You'll also get insights from:

Major global classified/marketplace businesses

Market leaders and challengers from around the world

Interesting startups

Significant investors in LatAm classifieds and marketplaces

International experts in classifieds and marketplaces

Keynote Themes

The challenges of LatAm markets

Facing and embracing disruption

Strategies of the global marketplace companies

Moving closer to the transaction

Finding investment

Marketing strategies that work

Vertical Tracks

LatAm vertical success stories

Great business ideas worth replicating

Revenue-building strategies, by vertical

Smart use of data and technology

Building customer loyalty

Managing in challenging environments

The Networking



MarketplacesBuzz brings together terrific, interesting attendees and speakers - from Latin America, international experts, investors, and startups.



Network with your peers during extensive breaks and at informal evening events. Exchange ideas on topics close to your business in small groups at our moderated expert tables.



And don't miss exhibitors in the Deal Center for inspiration and an opportunity to explore technologies and services deployed by market leaders globally.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqogyw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

