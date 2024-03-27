MarketResearch.com Wins Elastic 2023 Excellence Search Business Transformation Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketResearch.com, the leading provider of global market intelligence products and services, today announced it was named a winner of the 2023 Elastic Excellence Search Business Transformation Award. The award was presented during the 2024 ElasticON New York on March 26, 2024.

"We're so thrilled to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful market intelligence services to our clients," said Rob Granader, CEO and Founder of MarketResearch.com. "I'm so proud of our team. This award recognizes their hard work as well as the work of our Elastic Partner, Industrial Resolution, for their invaluable contribution, and support."

The Elastic Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and individuals demonstrating ingenuity and resilience by pushing the limits of data search, observability, and security with groundbreaking implementations. Award recipients were recognized for demonstrating results and value within their organizations through their Elastic-based use cases.

MarketResearch.com was recognized with the Search Business Transformation award for its innovative use of Elastic Search. This technology has significantly improved the accuracy and relevance of search results on its Profound platform, the world's largest indexed database of syndicated market research. The recently deployed Elastic Reciprocal Rank Fusion algorithm combines semantic, vector, and keyword techniques to evaluate millions of market research reports and return an optimized result set. The implementation of these advanced search features has also enabled MarketResearch.com's Profound clients to adopt natural language search and opens the door to extracting even more valuable insights from millions of reports from hundreds of the world's top publishers.

This year's Elastic Excellence Awards fall under six categories: the Cause Award, Business Transformation Award, Solve with Search Award, Innovation Award, Public Sector Award, and Elastic Certified Professional of the Year.

"We are honored to partner with customers across all industries to help them develop innovative ways to strengthen business resilience and improve societies using search-powered AI," said Mark Dodds, chief revenue officer at Elastic. "What inspires Elastic's product innovation and equally humbles us are the exceptional projects and solutions our customers have created using Elastic. We're excited to recognize some of those extraordinary use cases as part of our Elastic Excellence Awards and congratulate MarketResearch.com for this well-deserved recognition."

About MarketResearch.com

MarketResearch.com is the leading provider of global market intelligence products and services. With research reports from hundreds of top consulting and advisory firms, MarketResearch.com offers instant online access to the world's most extensive database of expert insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends. Moreover, MarketResearch.com's research specialists have in-depth knowledge of the publishers and the various types of reports in their respective industries and are ready to provide research assistance.

About Profound

Profound is the world's largest indexed database of syndicated market research with over 1 million reports across 700 industry segments from more than 200 hundred leading market research providers, Profound is one of the largest and most authoritative market intelligence services available. Profound allows you to purchase only the information you need—down to the section, chapter, table, or chart—so you can access high-quality data at a much lower cost.

