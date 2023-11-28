MarketResearch.com's Profound Service Launches AI-Powered Search

Profound is revolutionizing market intelligence with the first full-text database enhanced with AI capabilities.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marketresearch.com unveiled an AI-powered search engine for the world's largest database of market intelligence. Profound.com, the trusted business information engine for top banks and consulting firms for over two decades, became the first platform to index its entire full-text database.

"Our publishers and customers can now experience a new level of accuracy with our AI-powered search engine," said company founder and CEO Rob Granader. "We are the only company with a full-text database of millions of reports and we are using a closed AI environment to give our clients a competitive edge in finding the right information."

MarketResearch.com partnered with leading search engine provider Elastic to leverage machine learning capabilities to greatly enhance its customers' ability to find what they need as they navigate Profound's unique content set. "We are the only research subscription service on the market to offer instant access to millions of full reports from hundreds of research providers," Granader said. "That's why we needed to be the first to adopt this technology."

MarketResearch.com lays out the array of advantages of the new process in its popular blog, AI-Powered Search: The Next Big Step in Profound's Evolution. Additionally, there is instructional content to showcase the benefits and time-saving features of Profound's new AI-Powered Search.

"I am proud of what our team has achieved in such a short period of time," Granader said. "I am excited for customers to use this feature and see what the future holds."

This is the first step in a series of AI-Powered releases which will roll out across all Marketresearch.com's products and services in the coming year.

About Profound

With over 1 million reports across 700 industry segments from more than 200 hundred leading market research providers, Profound is one of the largest and most authoritative market intelligence services available. Profound allows you to purchase only the information you need—down to the section, chapter, table, or chart—so you can access high-quality data at a much lower cost.

Features include:

Wide Array of Industries

Targeted Information

Easy-to-Use Platform

Dedicated Support Team

SOURCE MarketResearch.com