MarketsandMarkets™ announces partnership with TD SYNNEX, a Global IT Solutions Aggregator, to provide Market Intelligence-as-a-service offering to its customers

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX USA, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. This strategic partnership will enable clients to get exclusive insights to identify and operationalize revenue opportunities arising from disruptions happening within all industries with the help of its Market Intelligence Cloud – Knowledge Store®.

The AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud – Knowledge Store® showcases new revenue opportunities worth $25 trillion, with 30,000+ new technologies and use cases personalized for every client through its powerful machine learning algorithms. The subscription-based service offers analysis on key megatrends – such as AI, big data, internet of things, connectivity, robotics, smart manufacturing, and wearables, among others. Growth-oriented business models will be needed to develop new kinds of strategic and operational capabilities in shifting markets. This covers target addressable market analysis, segment prioritization, product benchmarking, acquisition management, customer opportunity identification, and many more aspects of ongoing market intelligence.

Elaborating on the partnership, Krishnan Chatterjee, COO, MarketsandMarkets™ said, "As part of its vision of helping every global B2B company demystify the new emerging $25 trillion economy, MarketsandMarkets™ has adopted various go-to-market (GTM) channels, including collaborating with suitable partners in different parts of the world. In this decade alone, we expect to see each B2B company transforming at least 50 percent of their revenues. With this partnership, we are confident of helping businesses navigate these shifts through actionable intelligence – by including the Market Intelligence Cloud in their technology architecture."

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," says Cheryl Neal, Vice President, New Vendor Acquisition, Global Solutions, TD SYNNEX. "With MarketsandMarkets™ to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a revenue impact and advisory firm, providing quantified B2B research to over 10,000 clients worldwide. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem - by providing actionable insights on disruptive trends and identifying blind spots, assessing competitive landscape in real-time, and analyzing how these trends are impacting not only customers but also their customers as well. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We are an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service.

For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

