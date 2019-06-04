MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Forum to Gather Global Strategic Leaders in New York

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets Chief Strategy Officer Forum invites leading strategy executives from Fortune 2000 companies to unwrap prodigious business strategy insights through over 25 expert presentations and panel discussions from June 10 to June 11 at the Martinique New York on Broadway Curio by Hilton in New York City.

With an expected audience of 80+ professional strategy pioneers and CxOs, the event will primarily focus on digital trends in the global business environment, economic challenges hindering business growth, blockchain and artificial intelligence for corporate strategy, and sustainable strategies fostering long term growth.

Download the complete agenda to identify the potential interest in the conference on this page:

https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/marketsandmarkets-chief-strategy-officer-forum/

Over the two days, the forum will discuss approaches around managing innovation and technology to derive more value from business and corporate strategies, as well as digital trends adaptation and evaluation of growth & strategy tools parallel to disruptive innovation and changing markets.

The speaker panel line up will include a range of companies such as Oracle, Morgan Stanley, IBM Services, IBM Watson Health, Sanofi, ABB, Conduent, Pfizer, Cars.com, and Hologic. These companies will highlight case studies, implementation and strategic insights. Oracle's Kiely Sweatt, Director of Innovation will conduct a workshop to leverage diverse minds for innovative ideas; Hemang Dave, CIO of IBM Services will share insights on innovation that matters; and ABB's Chief Data & Analytics Officer Babu Kuttala will showcase right data platforms to capture, process, and continuously generate insights and intelligence.

Conference Registration Form:

https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/marketsandmarkets-chief-strategy-officer-forum/register

Over 25 C-level industry experts have collaborated on the agenda to provide impactful insights on discovering next wave of globalization and geopolitical factors influencing business planning, energizing strategic planning efforts and sustainable strategies fostering long term growth.

You can directly email on events@marketsandmarkets.com to get more details about conference overview, registration details and complete speaker list.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Amit Shelke

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

USA: +1-206-231-6232

Email: amit.shelke@marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets