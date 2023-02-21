Marketsandmarkets™ Successfully Launches its New Thought Leadership Talk Show, CMO Talk Series

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets recently launched its new thought leadership talk show, CMO Talk Series, which has seen massive traction over a span of only two months. With only three episodes out, CMO Talk Series has already garnered 100K+ views and a reach of 300K+, making it their most-watched series.

Understanding the advances in marketing and economic disruptions in the global business landscape is crucial for enterprises to chart lucrative revenue growth. The CMO Talk Series aims to bring together top thought leaders and marketers to explore the evolving role of CMOs and how they can build an effective demand pipe in a world full of uncertainty and disruption.

The show is hosted by Krishnan Chatterjee, Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets, and has a stellar line-up of guest speakers such as Emily Foley (CMO/Head of Global Marketing & Communications, Cisco Capital & Cisco Refresh), Sumit Mahajan (Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Datamatics Business Solutions Ltd.), and Matt Preschern (Chief Marketing & Demand Generation Officer, NTT Ltd.). More exciting episodes are lined up, with industry stalwarts from giants such as HCLSoftware, GE Healthcare, etc.

"The 21st Century B2B CMOs have a host of products and partners enabling campaign automation and analytics. And marketing transactions have acquired a new dictionary with terms like Performance Marketing, CAC, ABM, CTR, CTA, and more. These are excellent at driving and measuring the efficiency of marketing transactions. But what about the effectiveness of these transactions translating to the desired outcome, i.e., Demand? Our talk series delves deeper into the efficiency vs. effectiveness debate and how to create an effective demand engine," says Krishnan Chatterjee, COO, MarketsandMarkets.

Thought leadership is not merely a buzzword but a vehicle of innovation and the guide to answering disruption that can help you strategically embrace change and transform your business.

