Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to the Forefront of Financial Advice

Prominent keynote speakers include Morningstar Chief Executive Officer Kunal Kapoor; Charles Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger; Wired magazine Founding Editor Kevin Kelly; psychologist, best-selling author, and winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics Daniel Kahneman; Ariel Investments President Mellody Hobson; and GMO Co-Founder Jeremy Grantham. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from David Herro, partner, portfolio manager, and chief investment officer of international equity, Harris Associates; and Diana Strandberg, senior vice president and director of international equity, Dodge & Cox, on a panel, "Global Equity Investing in a World of Blurring Borders," moderated by Morningstar Investment Management President and Chief Investment Officer Daniel Needham.

"The financial services industry is at an inflection point given the increasing role of technology, a hunger for best-interest solutions, and a younger generation of investors on the horizon. Our annual conference has brought 30 years of the greatest financial minds together to share ideas and different perspectives all with the common goal of serving the investor," said Kapoor. "This year's conference features timely themes such as the drivers of investor success, taming technology in the modern advisor landscape, the future of diversification, the role of machine learning in asset management, and more."

Attendees will also hear from Morningstar thought leaders from across the organization including Christine Benz, director of personal finance; Jon Hale, director of sustainability research; Jim Sinegal, senior equity analyst; Philip Straehl, head of capital markets and asset allocation for Morningstar's Investment Management group; and Aron Szapiro, director of policy research; among others.

New this year, conference attendees can participate in a virtual reality experience that allows an advisor to step into the shoes of an investor as they navigate social pressures and make financial decisions. Attendees can also participate in the interactive Innovation Lab, previewing upcoming developments in Morningstar's products and research and providing feedback in user testing groups.

More information about the Morningstar Investment Conference, including the full agenda, hotel accommodations, and continuing-education credits, is available at http://www.morningstar.com/company/MIC.

Morningstar also offers its research showcase for registered attendees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on June 11 at McCormick Place. Morningstar experts will present the one-hour sessions, ranging from tools for sustainable investing and the latest techniques in behavioral finance to new quantitative scenario analysis for evaluating funds.

The Morningstar Investment Conference costs $900 per person, which includes all sessions, two breakfasts, two lunches, and two receptions. Advisors can register online at http://www.morningstar.com/company/MIC. Registered attendees will receive a link to download the Morningstar Investment Conference mobile app, which features the full agenda, speaker bios, and the ability to build a personal schedule for the conference.

Full-time members of the news media may receive complimentary registration to the Morningstar Investment Conference. To register, visit http://www.morningstar.com/company/MIC and select registration type as "Media."

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with more than $195 billion in assets under advisement and management as of Dec. 31, 2017. The company has operations in 27 countries.

