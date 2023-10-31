Markmonitor Launches Next-Generation Enterprise Web3 Solutions

News provided by

Newfold Digital

31 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

Setting a new standard for the most secure blockchain domain management and wallet custody solution available in the Web3 industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markmonitor, an industry-leading enterprise-level provider of corporate domain management solutions, today announced the launch of its new Web3 solutions to provide the most secure and robust blockchain domain management and wallet custody solution available in the Web3 industry.

The Web3 landscape and blockchain domains (also known as NFT or Web3 domains) represent new challenges for companies as this emerging space lacks traditional domain rights protections and regulation, amongst other risks. Brands need a deliberate strategy today to effectively mitigate these risks and protect their brands online, both now and in anticipation of Web3's future growth.

For over two decades Markmonitor has been instrumental in establishing and protecting major global brands online – and its trusted advisory role has grown even more vital in the evolving Web3 landscape. In response to customer feedback, Markmonitor has introduced a wide range of strategic NFT domain services that guide and protect companies in the evolving Web3 landscape, addressing the demand for guidance, support and security in blockchain and Web3 domain management.

The key solutions include:

  • NFT Domain Registration and Management (including .eth)
  • NFT Domain Protection Services 
  • NFT Domain Acquisition
  • NFT Domain Custody Solutions 

These solutions provide strategic guidance that helps companies better understand the functionality and complexity of blockchain domains.

Markmonitor has developed relationships with the most prominent NFT domain providers and other Web3 security partners – such as BitGo and MetaMask Institutional (MMI) – to provide a broad range of NFT domain solutions catered to corporate brands and their needs in the Web3 space.  

A key brand protection measure in the Web3 space is defensive registration of exact match NFT domains to prevent misuse by bad actors. NFT Domain Protection is a service that defensively registers Markmonitor's selection of extensions offered by Unstoppable Domains. By blocking a brand's Web3 domains, bad actors are unable to capitalize on them as opportunities for fraud

In the rapidly evolving Web3 environment, forward-thinking companies are increasingly recognizing the importance of securing desired blockchain domains before they become unavailable. If a desired blockchain domain is already registered, Markmonitor's NFT Domain Acquisition Services offer enterprises a strategic advantage, reducing both the cost and complexity of blockchain domain acquisition by having the Markmonitor team of experts takes charge of the process. Markmonitor NFT domain experts also coordinate the post-sale transfer of Web3 domains custody.

Markmonitor has implemented multiple best practice security procedures, including Multi-Signature transactions and wallet cold-storage, to enable our enterprise-grade wallet custody service to ensure the highest levels of security of our client's NFT domain assets.

For more information, please contact the team at Markmonitor.com.

About Markmonitor:
Markmonitor provides strategic domain management solutions that help protect the revenue and reputation of the world's leading brands. Since 1999, Markmonitor has served the domain portfolio needs of businesses around the globe, including many of the most visited websites in the world. An ICANN-accredited domain registrar since its establishment, Markmonitor leverages its extensive industry relationships, innovative technology, and broad expertise to manage and protect company domain portfolios, all with data driven, white-glove consultation designed to maximize domain portfolio value. Learn more at Markmonitor.com.

About Newfold Digital:
Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Web.com, Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

Media Contact:
Nicole Cassis
[email protected] 

SOURCE Newfold Digital

Also from this source

Web.com Launches Two New Features for AI-Powered Domain Name and Website Content Creation

Web.com Launches Two New Features for AI-Powered Domain Name and Website Content Creation

Web.com, the one-stop website solutions provider, today announced the launch of two new AI-powered features aimed at easing the domain creation and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.