Newfold Digital to Sell Markmonitor to Com Laude

Transaction supports Newfold Digital's focus on core global brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfold Digital, a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with affiliates, "Clearlake") and Siris Capital Group (together with affiliates, "Siris"), today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell Markmonitor to Com Laude, a global corporate registrar owned by PX3 Partners, the London-headquartered private equity firm.

The sale is part of Newfold Digital's strategy to simplify its portfolio and double down on the areas where it can deliver the greatest value to customers – its core brands, Bluehost and Network Solutions. These businesses provide web presence, hosting, and retail registrar services that are central to Newfold Digital's long-term vision. Bluehost, trusted by over five million WordPress users, and Network Solutions, a long-time leader in domains and SMB online presence supporting millions of web properties, are both advancing their platforms with AI-driven website creation and innovative capabilities to help customers launch, grow, and stand out online.

"This step strengthens our focus on Bluehost and Network Solutions, positioning us to accelerate growth and deliver even greater value to customers," said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. "We appreciate the contributions of the Markmonitor team and are confident Com Laude is the right partner to advance Markmonitor's next phase of growth."

The terms of the transaction are subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

RBC Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor, KPMG is serving as accounting and tax advisor, and Sidley Austin is serving as legal advisor to Newfold.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly seven million customers globally. Our portfolio of brands includes: Network Solutions, Bluehost, Crazy Domains, HostGator, Yoast and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group is a global investment firm managing integrated platforms spanning private equity, liquid and private credit, and other related strategies. Founded in 2006, the firm has more than $90 billion of assets under management and has led or co-led over 400 investments globally. With deep knowledge and operational expertise across the technology, industrials, and consumer sectors, Clearlake seeks to partner with experienced management teams, providing patient, long-term capital and aiming to drive value through its active hands-on operating approach, O.P.S.® (Operations, People, Strategy). Headquartered in Santa Monica, Clearlake maintains a global footprint with offices in Dallas, New York, London, Dublin, Luxembourg, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore. For more information, please visit clearlake.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that targets control investments in North American, middle-market technology and technology-enabled services companies. Siris leverages its Executive Partner network to deliver on strategic and operational portfolio company value creation objectives. Siris is based in New York and West Palm Beach and has invested ~$9 billion since inception as of December 31, 2024. www.siris.com.

