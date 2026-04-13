MARLI NEW YORK INTRODUCES MOTION AND MEASURE: AN EVOLUTION INTO TIMEPIECES

At the heart of MARLI Timepieces lives a beautiful duality: Motion and measure. Motion is New York. Its energy, its vibrancy, its refusal to stand still. It is the rhythm of a city where ambition pulses and time moves like architecture — always upward, always forward. Measure is Switzerland. Where every angle is disciplined precision, every line is intentional, and every detail is a mark of mastery.

Inspired by MARLI's signature jewelry collections, the timepieces reflect a deeper truth: that time is not something to be measured, but something to be lived. Each timepiece is crafted to carry that understanding — a reminder to move through life fully, presently, and with complete intention.

Switzerland remains one of the world's foremost centers of watchmaking excellence — a place where craft is a living philosophy and every component carries generations of history. There's a rare harmony between the two worlds: the free spirit of New York and the structured mastery of Swiss horology. Like New York's bridges and skyscrapers, and Switzerland's engineering marvels, both build legacies meant to endure.

For Founder and Creative Director Maral Artinian, the launch of MARLI Timepieces marks the culmination of a decade spent redefining the language of fine jewelry. In an industry traditionally dominated by long-standing heritage houses, MARLI brings the energy of New York and a distinct, bold design approach to the world of Swiss watchmaking. This collection proves that true innovation happens at the intersection of liberated self-expression and disciplined, master-level craftsmanship, offering a signature piece designed to celebrate the uniqueness of the wearer.

"Entering watchmaking was an act of ambition," says Artinian. "We chose to step into one of the most technically demanding worlds in design, and we approached it with deep respect for Swiss craftsmanship. Every proportion, every finish, every detail was developed with rigor. This collection reflects our belief that true creativity must stand on discipline. Emotion without precision is incomplete, and at MARLI, we bring them together in everything we create."

DESIGNED IN NEW YORK. CRAFTED IN SWITZERLAND.

Behind every dial lies discipline and artistry. Every proportion deliberate, every surface considered, every finish a quiet declaration of mastery. This is where New York ambition and Swiss precision become one. Inspired by the brand's signature jewelry, the timepieces feature the iconic pyramid—a distinct brand trademark that reflects light with architectural depth. The pyramid dial, crafted from natural mother-of-pearl, creates a unique artistic signature that echoes the brand's jewelry language.

"Our clients are sophisticated and curious," adds Artinian. "They understand design, they appreciate engineering, and they expect substance behind beauty. That's why we committed to creating state-of-the-art timepieces. We wanted to offer them something that stands technically strong in the world of Swiss watchmaking while remaining unmistakably MARLI. When they wear it, the feeling should be one of quiet power — a sense that they are equipped with something built to endure, just like their ambitions."

COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

The collection unfolds across two distinct design expressions in three case sizes:

L23 and L30: Refined silhouettes in 18k rose gold, 18k white gold, or stainless steel, featuring natural mother-of-pearl dials with interchangeable satin or alligator straps.

Both sizes are also available with a 18k rose gold bracelet and a full diamond 18k white gold bracelet. The full diamond L23 is set with 400 brilliant-cut diamonds and the L30 with 344 diamonds, creating MARLI's most luminous expression of the collection.

L35: A bold modern iteration in 18k rose gold and titanium, pairing mother-of-pearl dials with interchangeable rubber straps offered in black, and white.

Inside, the L35 is powered by a self-winding Swiss automatic movement (ETA 2892 A2), hand-finished with circular graining and Côtes de Genève decoration. The collection transcends traditional gender boundaries, embodying independence, empowerment, and modern elegance.

INTRODUCING MARLI DIGITAL CERTIFICATION

Bridging craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, MARLI also unveils MARLI Digital Certification, a blockchain-powered innovation redefining the future of luxury ownership. This secure, immutable platform allows every owner to authenticate and safeguard their pieces, ensuring verifiable authenticity, transparent traceability, and effortless ownership transfer—preserving each creation's legacy for generations. This new platform leverages cutting-edge Swiss technology using ntity.io protocol to provide secure, transparent, and verifiable ownership of every MARLI creation.

The MARLI Timepiece collection will be available beginning May 2026.

ABOUT MARLI NEW YORK

MARLI New York offers Fine Jewelry that celebrates liberated self-expression. In 2014, Founder Maral Artinian had a vision: to set clients free from convention with creations that transcend adornment, to honor individuality in all its forms. Inspired by the vitality of her New York City home and fueled by a lifetime of jewelry expertise, Maral created a striking design vocabulary that's charged with paradox. Refined yet bold. Elegant yet effortless. Timeless yet contemporary. Ultimately versatile and exquisitely crafted, each MARLI creation makes a highly personal statement — inspiring the wearer to express their exceptionalism and make their own occasions special.

Media Contact: Caroline Sink, [email protected]

SOURCE MARLI