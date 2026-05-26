MARLI New York Unveils Flagship Boutique on Madison Avenue

"A presence on Madison Avenue, one of the world's most iconic luxury destinations, marks a new chapter for MARLI," says Maral. "The flagship is more than a boutique; it's an embodiment of the MARLI spirit, a space where design, emotion, and individuality come together to create meaningful experiences." She continues, "Engaging with our global community in such a personal way invites new forms of connection and creativity—those are the moments that make the MARLI experience truly unforgettable."

The reigning aesthetic of the flagship is modern Art Deco. The era has influenced the contemporary, yet timeless look and feel of many MARLI fine jewelry collections, including Cleo, a bold expression of empowerment, timeless femininity, and architectural elegance that has become an icon of the brand. This collection, alongside other signature MARLI designs including Avenues, Tip-Top and EMPIRE, are on display inside the boutique as well as the brand's newly launched timepieces.

The heartbeat of New York City, one of Maral's eternal sources of inspiration, is omnipresent in the Madison Avenue location, from skyline-inspired spatial compositions to an abundance of Indiana limestone, a material sourced from the same quarries worked by the family that designed Rockefeller Center and used in the facades of the Empire State Building, the MET, the NYC Public Library, among other city landmarks. Meanwhile, strategically placed pops of teal—MARLI's signature color—guide the eye and energize the space, reinforcing the brand's modern, confident identity.

Maral collaborated with the prestigious architectural firm Aranda\Lasch to envision the flagship's interior concepts, perfecting a design language established at MARLI's boutiques in Geneva, Dubai, Riyadh, and Harrods in London. The firm also designed the brand's Hudson Yards flagship as well as several other boutiques worldwide.

The Madison Avenue flagship introduces a new iteration of the signature M Lounge on the ground floor. A departure from the traditional seated lounges found in other MARLI boutiques, this space is reimagined for New York as a dynamic, studio-like environment. Framed by full-length mirrors, it invites guests to experience the brand's most exceptional jewelry in their own reflection, capturing the high-energy spirit of the city.

To enhance the intimacy of the experience, the flagship features the MARLI Club, a light-drenched private sanctuary on the second floor offering soft seating and thoughtful hospitality. Centering the club is a handcrafted table designed by Maral in collaboration with New York–based bespoke designer Djivan Schapira, who shares her Armenian heritage. The table features shifting shades of blue that play with the light, finished with a gold pyramid at its center. This personalized setting fosters a sense of inspiration and individuality, acting as both a quiet retreat and a source of energy to match one's mood.

Every detail, from the texture of the fabrics to the play of light on gold and stone, is meant to celebrate connection, individuality, and the meaningful, unforgettable experiences that make MARLI more than jewelry.

"We envisioned the club as an intimate and private creative space, designed for exploration and self-expression. Here, guests can discover the art of styling and make MARLI their own. It's about freedom, creativity, and the quiet confidence that comes from defining your own expression."

While the flagship represents the apex of MARLI's successful 10-year ascent in the fine jewelry space, it also signals its next phase of growth. A decade of strategic evolution, growing global recognition, and a devoted celebrity following has established MARLI as a powerful, passionate, and visionary presence in modern fine jewelry and on the high-style red carpet.

Building on this momentum, the Madison Avenue flagship marks a key milestone as the brand has several major launches in 2026, including MARLI timepieces that debuted last month.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone to the MARLI universe on Madison Avenue, in the city that inspired it all," Maral adds. "We are deeply grateful to the team who brought this vision to life. This flagship invites our community to experience the art of design and the emotion of discovery that have always been at the heart of MARLI."

The boutique is located at 785 Madison Avenue between East 66th and East 67th Street and is open from Monday – Saturday: 10:00AM – 6:00PM and Sunday from 12:00PM – 5:00PM.

ABOUT MARLI NEW YORK

MARLI New York offers Fine Jewelry that celebrates liberated self-expression. In 2014, Founder Maral Artinian had a vision: to set clients free from convention with creations that transcend adornment, to honor individuality in all its forms. Inspired by the vitality of her New York City home and fueled by a lifetime of jewelry expertise,

Maral created a striking design vocabulary that's charged with paradox. Refined yet bold. Elegant yet effortless.

Timeless yet contemporary. Ultimately versatile and exquisitely crafted, each MARLI creation makes a highly personal statement — inspiring the wearer to express their exceptionalism and make their own occasions special.

ABOUT MARAL ARTINIAN, FOUNDER & CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Maral Artinian, the creative force and founder of MARLI New York since its inception in 2014, is leaving an indelible mark on the world of fine jewelry. Inspired by the vibrant energy and cultural richness of New York City,

Maral's mission is to create a borderless brand that embodies the daring spirit of the contemporary generation.

With collections like Avenues, Cleo by Marli, Tip-Top, and EMPIRE, she brings to life the legacy of three generations of Artinian family craftsmanship.

Growing up in the family's jewelry business, immersed in the world of diamonds and precious stones, Maral's journey is rooted in a lifelong commitment to the Artinian craftmanship legacy, now spanning the globe.

New York City serves as her vantage point, merging vibrant community dynamics with collections that blend artistry and functionality.

Driven by the belief in the intrinsic beauty of life, Marli New York mirrors a balanced, confident, and authentic generation. For Maral, personal passion and connection hold paramount importance, encapsulated in her philosophy: "Even if something that I love means nothing to the world, it still means the world to me."

@marli marlinewyork.com

Media Contact: Caroline Sink, [email protected]

SOURCE MARLI