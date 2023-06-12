Marlin completes majority growth investment in LineLeader

News provided by

LineLeader by ChildcareCRM

12 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin") is pleased to announce that it has completed a majority growth investment in LineLeader by ChildcareCRM ("LineLeader"), a leading provider of SaaS software and digital payment solutions for the early childcare education market. The company's product suite is comprised of three unified core modules: Enroll, Engage and Manage, which together allow childcare businesses to manage the entire journey of a family, including customer relationship management (CRM), family engagement, childcare management, and tuition billing functionality. Growth Street Partners and other existing shareholders will retain a minority stake in the business following Marlin's investment.

Continue Reading
Marlin Equity Partners
Marlin Equity Partners

"The investment from Marlin will enable LineLeader to further expand its leadership position as a comprehensive unified pre- and post-enrollment management software provider for childcare centers," said Matt Amoia, CEO of LineLeader. "We are thrilled to partner with Marlin and work alongside them to continue to deliver exceptional support for our customers and create innovative solutions for the childcare market in the future."

"We are excited to partner with the LineLeader team to augment the incredible momentum they have achieved over the past several years as an established leader in the childcare market," said Alex Beregovsky, a managing director at Marlin. Bill Hurley, a principal at Marlin, added, "We look forward to providing our operational expertise and financial support to help enable LineLeader to accelerate its product development, expand its market reach and deliver even greater value to its customers."

About Marlin Equity Partners
Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.5 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

About LineLeader
LineLeader powers early childhood education with its childcare platform that enables businesses to grow enrollment, boost family engagement, and simplify center management. LineLeader's award-winning platform seamlessly combines lead management, marketing automation, family communication, payment processing, and childcare management into a single unified platform, so childcare organizations can consolidate multiple products into one solution. More than 5,000 early childcare education centers globally trust LineLeader. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit www.lineleader.com.

SOURCE LineLeader by ChildcareCRM

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.