Marmon-Herrington Expands Industry Exclusive Rapid Response Program

Marmon-Herrington Rapid Response axles are assembled and shipped from its facility in Louisville, KY. The 30-day-or-less program now includes additional ratio availability for Marmon-Herrington MT-22 front drive steer axles and Sisu 70,000lb. tandem rear drive axles. The MT-Series Rapid Response ratios now range from 4.25 to 6.11. Sisu 70,000lb. tandem Rapid Response ratios now range from 5.56 to 7.01. Marmon-Herrington's new 60-day-or-less Rapid Response program includes 4.65, 8.79 and 10.55 ratios for Sisu tandem axles.

"The overall popularity of this program has proven it to be a huge success," said Dan Souhan, Sales & Marketing Director for Marmon-Herrington. "Lead times for specialty axles are a critical part of our customers' supply chain. We created this program and will continue to expand it to afford our customers the ability to get product faster. Short lead times have always been a focus of ours, and we're excited to offer these additional ratio configurations as part of Rapid Response."

Marmon-Herrington MT-Series and Sisu heavy-duty tandems are among the most robust axles available. Both products feature a decades-proven planetary, double-reduction design that allows torque to be distributed across the entire axle for improved durability when compared to single reduction axle products. These specialty axles are used in niche applications where competitive lead times are often 120 days or greater. Marmon-Herrington's Rapid Response program solves this problem and allows our customers to manufacture and deliver trucks in less time.

Marmon-Herrington offers a full-range of double reduction, planetary axles and durable transfer cases for trucks and specialized vehicles within North America as well as class 6 through 8 all-wheel-drive conversions. With over 100 years of driveline know how, Marmon-Herrington sets the standards in each of its product offerings. Marmon-Herrington is a Marmon Highway Technologies/Berkshire Hathaway company. Marmon Highway Technologies (MHT) supports the transportation industry worldwide with a wide range of high-quality products and services. For more information, contact Dan Souhan, Marmon-Herrington, 13001 Magisterial Drive, Louisville, KY 40223, 269-873-5552, www.marmon-herrington.com.

