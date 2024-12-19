Maropost extends its "High Performer" streak in G2 Winter Reports while earning new "Easiest to Use" badge

Marketing Cloud reinforces mid-market excellence in marketing automation across seven categories and 71 reports.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - A perennial "High Performer," Maropost Marketing Cloud broke new ground in G2's Winter 2025 Reports, earning "Easiest to Use" recognition to complement its ongoing "Easiest to Do Business With" accolades.

Marketing Cloud secured badges across 71 categories—including nine for mid-market performance—while maintaining its "Users Love Us" status. The platform received multiple distinctions for its outstanding Marketing Automation and Marketing Analytics capabilities.

Key achievements from G2 Winter 2025 Reports

Earned badges in 71 categories, including nine for mid-market performance

New "Easiest to Use" badge joins "Easiest to Do Business With" honors

Maintained "Users Love Us" status, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction

Customers validate Marketing Cloud's value and performance

Marketing Cloud is Maropost's AI-powered marketing automation platform. It was built to help fast-growing commerce brands build and segment audiences, customize customer journeys, and automatically personalize communications. Recent G2 reviews highlight why Marketing Cloud earned "High Performer" status and its new ease-of-use recognition across twelve Winter Report categories:

"The automated email journeys are incredibly powerful. You can do so much with the automations. There are many features that I have not seen in other ESPs."

"It is user friendly... Tons of features and we are very happy with them. Deliverability is also top notch."

"Best ESP for email marketing... It's easy to set up and send a campaign now or schedule for later. Ease of use and multiple options are key."

Building on ease of use

Maropost Founder and CEO Ross Andrew Paquette says, "Our customers have consistently praised Marketing Cloud's performance and flexibility. Now, they're validating what we've known all along—that enterprise-grade marketing automation can be both powerful and easy to use.

"In 2025, we'll push this commitment further by launching our connected commerce platform, which will unify commerce and marketing operations so brands can leave disjointed, standalone software behind and refocus on growth."

About Maropost

The Maropost platform revolutionizes how mid-market merchants operate by unifying the essential marketing, ecommerce, retail, search, merchandising, and helpdesk tools they need.

It seamlessly delivers real-time access to combined customer profiles and business performance data, empowering leaders and front-line associates to make smarter decisions that accelerate growth, maximize sales, and elevate the customer experience.

Trusted by more than 5,000 global commerce brands, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Draper James, Scripps Media, Blue Bell Creameries, UNTUCKit, and Fujifilm Canada, Maropost has been featured on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. Learn more at maropost.com.

