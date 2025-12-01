MARPAI ANNOUNCES 2026 MOMENTUM AND KEY PARTNERSHIP EXPANSION

Renews Aetna Signature Administrator Network Agreement and Enhances Cost Containment with Faircost Optimizer

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) and Third-Party Administration (TPA) services, announced significant positive momentum heading into the new year, highlighted by a better-than-expected sales cycle for 2026 and the renewal of its critical network access agreement with Aetna.

The Company reports a robust sales cycle, securing a volume of new clients for January 1, 2026, that surpasses internal expectations, reinforcing its path to scalable growth and previously guided profitability targets.

In a move that solidifies its premier network offering, Marpai has successfully renewed its agreement to access the Aetna Signature Administrator (ASA) PPO network. This renewal ensures that Marpai's self-funded employer clients and their members continue to receive broad, national access to Aetna's extensive network of high-quality providers, maintaining continuity of care and competitive network discounts.

Furthermore, Marpai will now offer the Aetna Faircost Optimizer as an integrated cost management tool for benefit plan administrators. The Faircost Optimizer is designed to help plan sponsors effectively manage their out-of-network claims costs, which are often unpredictable and challenging to control. By leveraging this sophisticated tool, Marpai enhances its ability to deliver superior cost containment, providing maximum savings on non-contracted claims and protecting self-funded plans from excessive balance billing.

Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai, stated, "Our strategy of combining innovative technology with best-in-class network access is clearly resonating in the market. The success of our 2026 sales cycle, coupled with the important renewal of the Aetna Signature Administrator network agreement, sets a strong foundation for the year ahead. The addition of Aetna's Faircost Optimizer transforms our offering, handing clients a powerful lever to slash out-of-network liabilities and drive significant plan savings."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the current sales rate for Q1 2026 and the impact of the Aetna Signature Network and Faircost Optimizer program. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Marpai