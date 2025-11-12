MARPAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Continued Turnaround Driven by Cost Discipline and Operational Efficiency; Positioned for Strong 2026 Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology and Third-Party Administration (TPA) services, announced third quarter 2025 results that mark another quarter of significant operational and financial improvement, underscoring the success of its transformation strategy and the Company's emergence as a disciplined, scalable growth platform heading into 2026.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, Marpai continued its turnaround trajectory, achieving meaningful advances in cost control, margin recovery, and client expansion — all critical indicators of the Company's strengthening fundamentals.

Key Financial Highlights

Operating Expenses Down 24% - Operating expenses were reduced from $5.0 to $3.8 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, delivering approximately $1.2 million in cost savings, reflecting strong execution of efficiency and process initiatives.

Operating Loss Narrowed 9% - Improved by $0.3 million from $3.1 million to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, marking consistent quarter-over-quarter progress toward profitability.

Net Loss Improved 2% - A $0.1 million improvement from $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, given a disciplined investment posture in strategic areas.

Earnings Per Share Strengthened by $0.10, highlighting improving shareholder value metrics.

"We believe that these results demonstrate measurable execution on our strategy to build a more resilient, capital-efficient Marpai," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our 24% reduction in operating expenses and 9% improvement in operating loss year over year are not one-time achievements—they are the direct result of a structural transformation that's positioning us for scalable, profitable growth. We're operating leaner, smarter, and closer than ever to sustained profitability."

Strong Growth Outlook

Marpai's sales momentum remains robust, with over double-digit new clients contracted for January 1, representing a considerable increase in base business. The Company's integrated MarpaiRx PBM offering continues to gain traction as a key differentiator, expanding its total addressable market and deepening value per client.

Mr. Lamendola added, "We've built a durable operating model designed to convert every point of future revenue growth directly into earnings leverage. With a strong 2026 pipeline and a committed client base, we believe that we remain on track to achieve profitability in the first quarter of 2026."

Strategic Positioning and Capital

The Company's ongoing initiatives in automation, data-driven claims management, and integrated pharmacy benefits position Marpai to capitalize on industry demand for cost transparency and smarter benefits administration. Through continued investment discipline and operational rigor, Marpai is transitioning from a turnaround story into a profitability story—one grounded in scalable economics and expanding shareholder value.

In a strategic move to solidify its financial trajectory, Marpai successfully completed a Private Investment in Public Equity ("PIPE") transaction, raising gross proceeds of $3.9 million. This capital infusion is a critical step, providing the Company with sufficient cash flow to diligently execute its turnaround strategy. Furthermore, the PIPE transaction was structured to include long-term shareholders, demonstrating confidence in Marpai's business model and its potential for sustained growth in the self-funded healthcare administration space.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's operational and financial highlights for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/934VMynbB6a

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that its operational and financial improvement underscore the success of its transformation strategy and its emergence as a disciplined, scalable growth platform heading into 2026, that its continued turnaround trajectory, achieving meaningful advances in cost control, margin recovery, and client expansion are indicators of its strengthening fundamentals, the belief that the quarterly results demonstrate measurable execution on its strategy to build a more resilient, capital-efficient company, the belief that its improved reduction in operating expenses and operating loss are not one-time achievements and position it for scalable, profitable growth, its belief that it is closer than ever to sustained profitability, that its built a durable operating model designed to convert every point of future revenue growth directly into earnings leverage, and the belief that with a strong 2026 pipeline and a committed client base it remains on track to achieve profitability in the first quarter of 2026. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)





September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024









ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 445

$ 764 Restricted cash

10,070

8,468 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 and $1 as of September 30,

2025 and Dec 31, 2024

377

837 Unbilled receivables

793

569 Due from buyer for sale of business unit

—

500 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

397

759 Total current assets

12,082

11,897









Capitalized software, net

120

441 Operating lease right-of-use assets

251

296 Security deposits

229

229 Other long-term asset

71

15 Total assets

$ 12,753

$ 12,878 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 4,411

$ 3,109 Accrued expenses

1,982

2,585 Accrued fiduciary obligations

9,327

6,308 Deferred revenue

649

625 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

256

244 Current portion of convertible debentures, net

3,287

3,106 Other short-term liabilities

2,868

3,005 Total current liabilities

22,780

18,982









Other long-term liabilities

16,168

14,891 Convertible debentures, net of current portion

6,553

5,921 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

598

793 Total liabilities

46,099

40,587 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 18,455,611 shares and

14,237,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively

2

1 Additional paid-in capital

76,420

71,124 Accumulated deficit

(109,768)

(98,834) Total stockholders' deficit

(33,346)

(27,709) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 12,753

$ 12,878

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Revenue

$ 4,037

$ 7,008 Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

2,963

5,033 General and administrative

2,067

2,813 Information technology

1,245

1,273 Sales and marketing

295

345 Research and development

—

7 Depreciation and amortization

107

213 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

—

— Loss on sale of business unit

—

73 Facilities

131

311 Total costs and expenses

6,808

10,068 Operating loss

(2,771)

(3,060) Other income (expenses)







Other income

74

119 Interest expense, net

(797)

(620) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

—

1 Loss before provision for income taxes

(3,494)

(3,560) Income tax expense

—

— Net loss

$ (3,494)

$ (3,560) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted

$ (0.20)

$ (0.30) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted

17,299,687

12,043,931

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (10,934)

$ (20,932) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

321

2,078 Loss on sale of receivables

—

306 Share-based compensation

1,458

2,786 Loss on sale of business unit

—

73 Amortization of right-of-use asset

45

181 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

—

7,588 Non-cash interest expense

1,362

975 Issuance of common stock to vendors in exchange for services

1,008

— Amortization of debt premium and debt issuance costs

(25)

128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables

236

85 Prepaid expense and other assets

306

155 Accounts payable

1,302

(885) Accrued expenses

(603)

141 Accrued fiduciary obligations

3,019

(3,604) Operating lease liabilities

(183)

(380) Other liabilities

(2)

827 Net cash used in operating activities

(2,690)

(10,478) Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from sale of business unit

500

227 Net cash provided by investing activities

500

227 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from sale of future cash receipts on accounts receivable

—

1,509 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures

3,000

5,978 Payments of debt issuance costs

(162)

(499) Payments to buyer of receivables

—

(1,816) Payments on convertible debentures

(2,000)

— Payments to seller for acquisition

(196)

(631) Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net

2,831

4,026 Net cash provided by financing activities

3,473

8,567









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,283

(1,684)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,232

13,492 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 10,515

$ 11,808









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in

the condensed consolidated balance sheet







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 445

$ 830 Restricted cash

10,070

10,978 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 10,515

$ 11,808 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information







Cash paid for interest

$ 1,133

$ 1,508

