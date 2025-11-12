MARPAI REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Continued Turnaround Driven by Cost Discipline and Operational Efficiency; Positioned for Strong 2026 Growth

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology and Third-Party Administration (TPA) services, announced third quarter 2025 results that mark another quarter of significant operational and financial improvement, underscoring the success of its transformation strategy and the Company's emergence as a disciplined, scalable growth platform heading into 2026.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, Marpai continued its turnaround trajectory, achieving meaningful advances in cost control, margin recovery, and client expansion — all critical indicators of the Company's strengthening fundamentals.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Operating Expenses Down 24% - Operating expenses were reduced from $5.0 to $3.8 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, delivering approximately $1.2 million in cost savings, reflecting strong execution of efficiency and process initiatives.
  • Operating Loss Narrowed 9% - Improved by $0.3 million from $3.1 million to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, marking consistent quarter-over-quarter progress toward profitability.
  • Net Loss Improved 2% - A $0.1 million improvement from $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 to $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, given a disciplined investment posture in strategic areas.
  • Earnings Per Share Strengthened by $0.10, highlighting improving shareholder value metrics.

"We believe that these results demonstrate measurable execution on our strategy to build a more resilient, capital-efficient Marpai," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our 24% reduction in operating expenses and 9% improvement in operating loss year over year are not one-time achievements—they are the direct result of a structural transformation that's positioning us for scalable, profitable growth. We're operating leaner, smarter, and closer than ever to sustained profitability."

Strong Growth Outlook

Marpai's sales momentum remains robust, with over double-digit new clients contracted for January 1, representing a considerable increase in base business. The Company's integrated MarpaiRx PBM offering continues to gain traction as a key differentiator, expanding its total addressable market and deepening value per client.

Mr. Lamendola added, "We've built a durable operating model designed to convert every point of future revenue growth directly into earnings leverage. With a strong 2026 pipeline and a committed client base, we believe that we remain on track to achieve profitability in the first quarter of 2026."

Strategic Positioning and Capital

The Company's ongoing initiatives in automation, data-driven claims management, and integrated pharmacy benefits position Marpai to capitalize on industry demand for cost transparency and smarter benefits administration. Through continued investment discipline and operational rigor, Marpai is transitioning from a turnaround story into a profitability story—one grounded in scalable economics and expanding shareholder value.

In a strategic move to solidify its financial trajectory, Marpai successfully completed a Private Investment in Public Equity ("PIPE") transaction, raising gross proceeds of $3.9 million. This capital infusion is a critical step, providing the Company with sufficient cash flow to diligently execute its turnaround strategy. Furthermore, the PIPE transaction was structured to include long-term shareholders, demonstrating confidence in Marpai's business model and its potential for sustained growth in the self-funded healthcare administration space.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses that its operational and financial improvement underscore the success of its transformation strategy and its emergence as a disciplined, scalable growth platform heading into 2026, that its continued turnaround trajectory, achieving meaningful advances in cost control, margin recovery, and client expansion are indicators of its strengthening fundamentals, the belief that the quarterly results demonstrate measurable execution on its strategy to build a more resilient, capital-efficient company, the belief that its improved reduction in operating expenses and operating loss are not one-time achievements and position it for scalable, profitable growth, its belief that it is closer than ever to sustained profitability, that its built a durable operating model designed to convert every point of future revenue growth directly into earnings leverage, and the belief that with a strong 2026 pipeline and a committed client base it remains on track to achieve profitability in the first quarter of 2026. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)




September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024






ASSETS:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$                       445


$                             764

Restricted cash


10,070


8,468

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 and $1 as of September 30,
2025 and Dec 31, 2024


377


837

Unbilled receivables


793


569

Due from buyer for sale of business unit



500

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


397


759

Total current assets


12,082


11,897






Capitalized software, net


120


441

Operating lease right-of-use assets


251


296

Security deposits 


229


229

Other long-term asset


71


15

Total assets


$                  12,753


$                        12,878

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'  DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$                    4,411


$                          3,109

Accrued expenses


1,982


2,585

Accrued fiduciary obligations


9,327


6,308

Deferred revenue


649


625

Current portion of operating lease liabilities


256


244

Current portion of convertible debentures, net


3,287


3,106

Other short-term liabilities


2,868


3,005

Total current liabilities


22,780


18,982






Other long-term liabilities


16,168


14,891

Convertible debentures, net of current portion


6,553


5,921

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


598


793

Total liabilities


46,099


40,587

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.



Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 18,455,611 shares and
14,237,176 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively


2


1

Additional paid-in capital


76,420


71,124

Accumulated deficit


(109,768)


(98,834)

Total stockholders' deficit


(33,346)


(27,709)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit


$                  12,753


$                        12,878

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 



Three Months Ended 



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Revenue


$                    4,037


$                          7,008

Costs and expenses





Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
   shown separately below)


2,963


5,033

General and administrative


2,067


2,813

Information technology


1,245


1,273

Sales and marketing


295


345

Research and development



7

Depreciation and amortization


107


213

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



Loss on sale of business unit



73

Facilities


131


311

Total costs and expenses


6,808


10,068

Operating loss


(2,771)


(3,060)

Other income (expenses)





Other income


74


119

Interest expense, net


(797)


(620)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



1

Loss before provision for income taxes


(3,494)


(3,560)

Income tax expense



Net loss


$                  (3,494)


$                        (3,560)

Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted


$                    (0.20)


$                          (0.30)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and
   diluted


17,299,687


12,043,931

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)




Nine Months Ended 



September 30, 2025


September 30, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss


$                (10,934)


$                      (20,932)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


321


2,078

Loss on sale of receivables



306

Share-based compensation


1,458


2,786

Loss on sale of business unit



73

Amortization of right-of-use asset


45


181

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets



7,588

Non-cash interest expense


1,362


975

Issuance of common stock to vendors in exchange for services


1,008


Amortization of debt premium and debt issuance costs


(25)


128

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





  Accounts receivable and unbilled receivables


236


85

  Prepaid expense and other assets


306


155

  Accounts payable


1,302


(885)

  Accrued expenses


(603)


141

  Accrued fiduciary obligations


3,019


(3,604)

  Operating lease liabilities


(183)


(380)

  Other liabilities


(2)


827

   Net cash used in operating activities


(2,690)


(10,478)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of business unit


500


227

Net cash provided by investing activities


500


227

Cash flows from financing activities:





  Proceeds from sale of future cash receipts on accounts receivable



1,509

  Proceeds from issuance of convertible debentures


3,000


5,978

  Payments of debt issuance costs


(162)


(499)

  Payments to buyer of receivables



(1,816)

  Payments on convertible debentures


(2,000)


  Payments to seller for acquisition


(196)


(631)

  Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a private offering, net


2,831


4,026

Net cash provided by financing activities


3,473


8,567






Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


1,283


(1,684)






Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


9,232


13,492

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$                  10,515


$                        11,808






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in
   the condensed consolidated balance sheet





Cash and cash equivalents


$                       445


$                             830

Restricted cash


10,070


10,978

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed
   consolidated statement of cash flows


$                  10,515


$                        11,808

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for interest


$                    1,133


$                          1,508

