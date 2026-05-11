Marpai, Inc. Announces Significant New Business Wins across TPA and MarpaiRx; Solidifies Forecast for Profitability

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Third-Party Administration ("TPA"), and Pharmacy Benefit Management ("PBM") services, today announced several significant new business wins across its core TPA and MarpaiRx divisions. These new client wins, representing a diverse range of self-insured employer groups, are expected to be primary drivers in the Company's path toward achieving sustained profitability.

Pursuant to the newly secured contracts, Marpai is expected to provide comprehensive TPA services and integrated pharmacy benefit management services through MarpaiRx, reflect the growing demand for Marpai's data driven health plan management and its commitment to radical transparency in drug spend.

Strategic Impact and Growth: The expected expansion of the Company's member base through these wins directly supports Marpai's objective of reaching profitability and positive operating cash flow. By integrating TPA and PBM services, Marpai continues to deliver a high-performance healthcare offering designed to reduce the cost of care for our clients while improving clinical outcomes for members.

Key highlights of the new business wins include:

TPA Expansion : New domestic employer groups transitioning to Marpai's data-driven administration platform.

: New domestic employer groups transitioning to Marpai's data-driven administration platform. MarpaiRx Acceleration : Increased adoption of our framework, providing members with competitive pricing and rebate transparency.

: Increased adoption of our framework, providing members with competitive pricing and rebate transparency. Integrated Solutions: A significant portion of the new contracts include coordinated healthcare solutions that combine medical optimization, proven cost containment with proactive member services.

Leadership Perspectives: "We believe these wins, among the most significant in our Company's history, directly validate the strength of Marpai's value proposition and reflect the immediate impact of the strategic agreements we announced earlier this year," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "Our strategic collaborations have provided us with a substantial pipeline to accelerate growth and move us closer to our goal of positive operating cash flow and profitability. By leveraging MarpaiRx and our data-driven TPA capabilities through this expanded market reach, we believe that we are delivering a unique, integrated healthcare offering that serves the best interests of plan sponsors and their members."

About Marpai, Inc. Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Marpai works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget through its Marpai Saves initiative. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the new contracts as the primary drivers in the Company's path towards achieving sustained profitability in 2026, the benefits of its TPA services and products, that the contracts move it closer to its goal of positive operating cash flow and profitability, and its belief that it is delivering a unique, integrated healthcare offering that serves the best interests of plan sponsors and their members. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Marpai