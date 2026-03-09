Marpai Secures Access to Network Creating Major Growth Catalyst for MarpaiRx Representing Up to 1.5 million Covered Lives

Marketing Agreement Establishes Powerful National Distribution Channel and Expands Marpai's Revenue Growth Opportunity

TAMPA, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI), a leader in innovative healthcare technology, Third-Party Administration (TPA), and Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) services, today announced the execution of a transformational marketing agreement dramatically expanding the national reach of its high-growth pharmacy benefit management division, providing access to a network representing up to 1.5 million covered employees for MarpaiRx.

The agreement creates a powerful new distribution channel for MarpaiRx's pharmacy benefit solutions and broader healthcare technology platform, enabling the Company to introduce its services to large employer groups, third-party administrators, and other healthcare organizations across the United States.

Through this collaboration, Marpai expects to gain access to a substantial pipeline of potential new business opportunities, significantly expanding the Company's addressable market and positioning MarpaiRx for accelerated growth.

Significant Revenue Opportunity

Management believes the scale of this distribution network represents a major strategic growth opportunity for the Company. Even modest adoption across this population of covered lives could represent a meaningful expansion of Marpai's pharmacy benefit management business.

The marketing agreement offers potential access of up to 1.5 million covered lives, representing a multiple of Marpai's current covered population and significantly expanding the Company's addressable market and long-term revenue opportunity. Within the pharmacy benefit management industry, revenue is typically generated on a per-member basis, meaning that as covered lives are added to the platform, they can contribute recurring revenue streams that scale with MarpaiRx's platform.

MarpaiRx's believes that its existing infrastructure is sufficiently robust to service the potential new members.

With the marketing agreement, Marpai expects opportunities to introduce its broader healthcare solutions across the same population, including third-party administration services, advanced healthcare analytics, and consulting capabilities.

"This agreement represents a major milestone for Marpai and a significant expansion of our potential growth runway," said Damien Lamendola, CEO of Marpai, Inc. "Gaining access to a network that could potentially reach up to 1.5 million employees dramatically expands our addressable market. Even modest penetration across this population of covered lives has the potential to create a substantial new revenue stream for MarpaiRx and accelerate the Company's overall growth trajectory."

Built for Scale

MarpaiRx provides a comprehensive suite of pharmacy benefit management services designed to reduce pharmacy costs for employers while improving member outcomes. The platform includes manufacturer rebate optimization, patient assistance programs, copay management solutions, and advanced healthcare analytics designed to help employers manage rising pharmacy costs.

The Company believes its transparent, technology-enabled PBM model positions MarpaiRx as an attractive alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management offerings.

"Our MarpaiRx platform has been built specifically to scale across large populations of covered lives," said Mimi Davis, President of MarpaiRx. "This agreement gives us the opportunity to showcase our capabilities to a very large national audience while delivering meaningful pharmacy cost savings for employers and plan members."

Entering a New Phase of Growth

The marketing agreement significantly expands Marpai's distribution capabilities and positions the Company to pursue rapid growth within the large and expanding pharmacy benefit management market.

With scalable infrastructure already in place, Marpai believes the opportunity created by this partnership could support accelerating revenue growth and increasing operating leverage as additional covered lives are onboarded over time.

This agreement represents another important step in Marpai's strategy to rapidly expand the MarpaiRx platform and drive sustained revenue growth across the Company's healthcare technology ecosystem.

"We believe this agreement positions Marpai to enter a new phase of expansion, supported by a large and growing pipeline of potential covered lives," added Lamendola. "Our focus now is on executing against this opportunity and converting this significant market access into long-term recurring revenue and shareholder value."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA, PBM and value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $150 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1.5 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential access of up to 1.5 million covered lives which may significantly expand its addressable market, that the agreement dramatically expands the national reach of its high-growth pharmacy benefit management division, MarpaiRx, the potential benefits that may be derived as a result of the agreement, that MarpaiRx believes that its existing infrastructure is sufficiently robust to service the potential new members, that the agreement represents a major milestone and a significant expansion for the potential of its growth runway, that the agreement has the potential to create a substantial new revenue stream and accelerate its overall growth trajectory, its belief that its transparent, technology-enabled PBM model positions MarpaiRx as an attractive alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management offerings and the potential for converting the significant market access into long-term recurring revenue and shareholder value. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Marpai